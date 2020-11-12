A week after the COVID-19 surge testing site opened at UW-La Crosse, 1,262 of the 250,000 available antigen tests have been administered, with students, staff and community members hoping to get ahead of viral spread.

On Thursday afternoon, Rear Admiral Nancy Knight, Director of the Division of Global Health Protection (DGHP) at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and UW System President Tommy Thompson toured the University’s testing site, located in the Cartwright Center and staffed by eTrueNorth.

UW-L, which has been offering PCR and antigen tests to students since the second week of September, is one of 13 state colleges to provide surge testing through a partnership between the UW System, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and eTrueNorth.

The testing site will be open through the next five weeks, with plans to administer up to 500 antigen tests daily. UW-L’s existing student testing program will continue in tandem with the surge testing program.

“We’re doing a good job here on campus with masking, distancing and washing our hands, not getting together in large groups, and now with more testing we’ve been able to test the students in the residence halls...We have pretty low levels of virus but we can’t say the same thing for the greater community,” said Joe Gow, chancellor for UW-L. “The numbers are pretty high so we as a university want to do everything we can be doing to be part of the solution, and this testing is a big part of that. We’re really proud to have it on the campus and hope everyone takes advantage of it.”

The federal government purchased over 150 million Abbott BinaxNOW diagnostic tests following FDA Emergency Use Authorization in late August, with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Administration Dr. Brett Giroir stating, “The intent of surge testing efforts is to help local, state, and federal public health experts identify new cases, including those that may be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.”

In total, 250,000 Abbot BinaxNOW tests, which offer results within 15 minutes, are being provided to UW locations by Health and Human Services. Antigen tests have less accurate results than PCR tests, and those who test negative but are experiencing coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to take a PRC test. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will supply an additional 30,000 PCR tests as part of the testing expansion effort.

Individuals do not need to have symptoms or be a close contact of an infected person in order to qualify for the surge testing, which opens at 8 a.m. daily on the third floor of the Cartwright Center.

“The success of this...is dependent on all of you in the community here,” Knight says. “...It’s your behavior, your actions, that controls the pandemic and one of those actions is getting tested.”

Currently Wisconsin as a whole is seeing high levels of viral activity, with 293,388 positive cases, 13,771 related hospitalizations and 2,515 deaths as of Thursday. In La Crosse County, confirmed cases have surpassed, and with a new hospitalization rate of 19.7 per 100,000 per day and care capacity in the caution zone and verging on critical.

“We want to see if we can drive down that spike,” says Thompson, who notes the UW system is the first in the country to have the surge testing program, with all state chancellors on board. “I’m very proud we are doing a service to stop this insidious disease.”

Knight reminds everyone to practice “the three ‘W’s’” — wash hands, watch your distance, wear your mask — in addition to getting tested, stating, “With these critical tools, whether we have a vaccine or not, whether we have treatments available immediately or not, those are the things you can do immediately.”

Of the pandemic, Thompson said, “We’re all in this together, whether you’re republican, democrat, liberal or conservative, Baptist, Catholic, agnostic — we’re in this. This is a fight to the finish, and until we get that vaccine and get back to normal, the testing is the best way to do it.”

As a University, UW-L has seen a decline in need for isolation rooms due to positive students, with 81 spaces being utilized Sept. 15 and the numbers dropping to the single digits or low teens since October. The percent positives for PCR tests administered on campus have also declined since early October.

While UW-Eau Claire announced Thursday classes would be going to a virtual format following the Thanksgiving break, Gow said UW-L has not yet made any decision to halt in-person classes, though officials have been talking “pretty intensely” over the past week and planned to meet late Thursday.

“It’s a complex undertaking because you’ve got 10,500 students and another 1,200 people that work here, so what decision do we want to make here that’s not only in the best interest of this campus, but the local community,” Gow said. An announcement is expected in the next couple days.

To register for testing, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Individuals will be notified by email when their results are available to view on the online portal.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

