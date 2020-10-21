WATCH NOW: Chamber Interim CEO Jim Kruse thanks businesses

La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.Interim CEO Joe Kruse thanks businesses and community members on National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
The chamber sent it a news release:
"The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce team would like to extend a thank you to area businesses and community members who have offered their support and joined in the mission to strengthen Greater La Crosse. We are proud to serve and advocate for the La Crosse Area, as we have for the past 152 years. Thank you for working alongside us to help build our area into this thriving community.
"We are here to serve you however we are able. Please reach out to the La Crosse Area Chamber team if we can support you or your business at lacrossechamber.com."
