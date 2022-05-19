WATCH NOW: Chamber to bring food, art and more to Front Street with 'Fourth Fridays' events

This summer, on every fourth Friday of the month, visitors and community members will be able to find art, music, food and drinks scattered along Front Street in downtown La Crosse.

A new event series known as "Fourth Fridays on Front Street" will host vendors from around the community along Front Street in Riverside Park for a monthly street fair.

"We are bringing a community-wide event to this beautiful park and this area," La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Neal Zygarlicke said during an announcement Thursday.

The events will be held every fourth Friday of the month starting June 24 from 3-7 p.m. through September.

Art vendors will be set up in the walkway next to the Radisson Hotel which leads down to Front Street, where food trucks and vendors, street musicians and beer provided by Pearl Street Brewery will be ready to entertain.

IF YOU GO What: Fourth Fridays on Front Street When: June 24, July 22, August 26, and September 23 from 3-7 p.m. Where: Front Street S., La Crosse, WI (Riverside Park) What: A monthly, summer street fair bringing food and drink vendors, arts and crafts, music and more to downtown La Crosse. The events are free and open to all ages and visitors are invited to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the park.

The events will be free and are for all ages, and visitors are invited to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the park with friends.

The motivation behind the event, Zygarlicke said, was to build more economic development in the community.

He called it a type of "place-making," or building a sense of community that makes residents and tourists feel like they are a part of something "larger than themselves."

"Other communities that have done it, it almost just becomes a stopping place, especially for visitors. People will notice that, 'Hey, on the fourth Friday this is happening in La Crosse.' So they almost make it a point to stop down when they are planning to be in town," Zygarlicke said.

He expects it to boost tourism and help spur more business for downtown, and the Chamber is also hopeful it will help attract and retain young professionals in the area, an issue that the group has identified as one of its top priorities in recent years.

Other communities host similar events on the first Fridays of a month — but to avoid competing with other established events that are already scheduled for the first Fridays, La Crosse is going with the fourth Fridays instead.

The Chamber is partnering with Explore La Crosse and Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. to host the event series, and the presenting sponsor is TrustPoint.

There is no vendor list available yet for the first event in June, but Zygarlicke said that about a dozen food vendors have already shown interest and that a list will be posted once established.

Any musicians, artists, business owners and other vendors who are interested can email the Chamber at info@lacrossechamber.com to get involved.

"For us as a Chamber, this is just an important event, bringing a big and better sense of community to the La Crosse area," Zygarlicke said. "We have wonderful events throughout our area, and this is just one more to add on four different Fridays throughout the year."

