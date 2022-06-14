WATCH NOW: Citizens rally in opposition to La Crosse conversion therapy ordinance

A coalition of La Crosse citizens rallied outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon to voice their opposition to the city's recent ban on conversion therapy and to ask Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto the ordinance.

More than 25 people attended the rally from local churches and organizations, in addition to former City Council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker. Organizers of the rally said the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion outlined in the United States Constitution.

Shannon McKinney, one the rally's organizers, said the group also desired more consideration and conversation about the ban from the council and mayor before they voted.

"I think there's a huge lack of interaction between the public and the council members when they're going to pass a law where literally people are going to be cited," McKinney said.

Hearing a direct response from the mayor is another priority for the group, McKinney said.

The mayor's office has not yet released a statement in response to the veto request sent Monday by the coalition. Reynolds has until 5 p.m on Tuesday to veto the ordinance banning conversion therapy.

If Reynolds vetoes the ban, it will come before the council again in July. If the ordinance is not vetoed, the group will focus on getting a current council member to reconsider their vote, according to Sweeny.

The La Crosse Common Council banned conversion therapy last Thursday in a narrow 6-4 vote, saying the bans protects "the health, safety and welfare of the people of the city of La Crosse."

A highly debated practice, conversion therapy often impacts LGBTQ youth by aiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Conversion therapy has been discredited by major medical and psychological groups around the world, with studies and evidence showing the practice operates under the falsehood that a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity can be changed.

Some people in attendance at the rally said they disagreed with these findings, saying they wanted to preserve the ability to freely counsel people on their sexuality and gender identity.

"That is a fallacy. It's really from my perspective a total lie and something that certain people want to say to push their agenda," said Ty Cooper, a local religious official.

La Crosse is the 14th city in Wisconsin to ban conversion therapy. While the ban was opposed by some, it has gained the support of the School District of La Crosse, the YWCA of La Crosse, health professionals and other community members, according to reporting from the La Crosse Tribune.

