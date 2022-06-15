WATCH NOW: Cleanup begins after tornado confirmed outside of Tomah

A damaging tornado was confirmed near Tomah Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Tornado appears to have traveled northeast from Hwy. 131 and Hwy. A for about 15 miles before leaving Monroe County north of Shennington. The tornado took down multiple trees, power lines, and barns and damaged several homes.

The county reported widespread power outages. Multiple semis were blown over onto their sides, causing Interstate 90-94 to be shut down for more than three hours. Traffic was detoured on Hwy. 12-16 through the Village of Oakdale.

The sheriff's office said no deaths or injuries had been reported as of 8:30 p.m. Law enforcement is asking people avoid the traveling in the storm-damaged areas as many roads remain impassible and crews are working to get them back open.

The tornado was described as "large and extremely dangerous" by the National Weather Service. Debris was been seen "lofted" on the radar, and was again spotted seven miles northeast of Mauston just before 5 p.m.

The tornado was described as "rain-wrapped," making it difficult to see.

As of 6:45 p.m., all severe weather, including tornado threats, had cleared from the La Crosse area, according to the NWS office.

Outages near Norwalk that were previously reported on the Xcel Energy outage map appear to have since been cleared.

Another tornado warning was issued for northeastern Vernon County near Hillsboro through 4:45 p.m. and in the Elroy, Wonewoc and Mauston area until 5 p.m. Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston sustained minor damage and ran on backup power during a power outage.

Any storm photos, videos or reports can be sent to news@lacrossetribune.com.

