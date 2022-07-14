WATCH NOW: Col. Stephen Messenger takes over at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY — Army Col. Stephen Messenger, along with his wife and four children, have moved five times in five years.

"The military is a somewhat transient society for certain soldiers," Messenger said.

Messenger's latest stop is Fort McCoy, where he was installed as the new commander during a change of command ceremony Thursday. It's the 14th installation Messenger will call home, and he's grateful that he and his family have been embraced by the local military and civilian communities.

"Moving into Fort McCoy has been one of the greatest transitions we've had as a family in terms of the community welcoming us," Messenger said. "It's a friendly atmosphere. ... With communities like Sparta, Tomah, La Crosse, it makes it so much easier, and we are blessed to be here."

Messenger is a native of Philadelphia and served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has a master's degree from the Naval War College and is pursuing a doctorate degree in strategic leadership from Liberty University. He has earned multiple medals and honors, including a Bronze Star. He takes over for Col. Michael D. Poss, whose next assignment is with the 88tth Readiness Division based at Fort McCoy.

Poss took command of Fort McCoy in June 2020 as the military was adapting to COVID-19 protocols. A year later, he led the installation as it housed and processed refugees from Afghanistan.

"It's always bittersweet at the end of a tenure, especially this one," said Poss, who moved to Fort McCoy with his wife and four sons. "It's been the best position of my 35-year career. Without a doubt, I would enjoy staying here forever."

While short assignments can be hard on military families, Poss said they are necessary from a management standpoint.

"I understand the tenure," he said. "It gives an opportunity for other great leaders to step forward. New ideas come in, and I think the new commander has the opportunity to take the organization to another level."

Messenger will command a 60,000-acre installation that trains over 100,000 soldiers per year. Much of the installation remains undeveloped and offers recreation opportunities to the general public such as hunting, fishing, camping and skiing when those areas aren't used for training exercises.

"A lot of the fort is open to the public, and that is unique," he said.

Messenger said Fort McCoy has outstanding training facilities that are critical for military preparedness.

"This installation provides exceptional training, quality services, the best housing in the Army, great neighboring communities and fantastic people," he said. "I look forward to being part of this fantastic organization. I will work relentlessly on behalf of the men and women of Fort McCoy to continue the great legacy of soldier support, family advocacy, installation integration and community involvement."