WATCH NOW: Community comes together to welcome new WWII veteran's memorial in La Crosse

“And that was true for this memorial as well,” Kind said. “We all wouldn’t be sitting here today, celebrating this achievement but also remembering our veterans and these causes that they were willing to sacrifice so much for us.”

Kind presented Ferris Thursday with an American flag that he had flown over the U.S. Capitol building for his service.

“While those stories are fading, and those relationships are fading, the memorial will stay here and we will never forget,” said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, who called Veterans Freedom Park the city’s most “inspiring” park. “This community owes so much of that to Louie Ferris right here.”

Parks director Jay Odegaard said that Ferris was like family to his team, saying he was “definitely one of us.”

The memorial will serve as another tool to carry the legacy of those who fought in America’s wars across the years, stories frozen in time for generations to come.

Odegaard shared of how his father served in WWII after his grandparents lied to help him enlist, and he was a paratrooper on D-Day.