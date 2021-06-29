WATCH NOW: Community members view Biden's motorcade, offer thoughts on infrastructure plan

Community members spread along Third Street late Tuesday morning to see the motorcade bringing President Joe Biden to his speaking destination, watching as Secret Service, police and ambulance vehicles preceded and followed the limousine.

Biden, who visited the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility to discuss his bipartisan infrastructure plan, passed through the downtown shortly before noon, with both supporters and detractors standing in nearby parking lots or on sidewalks to catch a glimpse of the arrival.

Biden's tour and speech were closed to the public, with limited media allowed in.

Several individuals awaiting Biden's motorcade declined to be interviewed, with one stating they "had nothing good to say" and another expressing dislike for the president. Supporters were more willing to talk, with Marilyn Nieckarz, a longtime liberal in her 80s, bringing her walker to the corner to see the president go by.

"I'm just so excited," Nieckarz said.

Nieckarz expressed her backing for Biden's infrastructure and American Families Plan, saying, "I want the infrastructure done in our city — it's been a big mess — and we need family infrastructure too. I am in support of both of his programs and I think we need to support him. We are so lucky we have a new president."