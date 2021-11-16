WATCH NOW: Concert to assist veterans with PTSD set for Weber Center

Willie Stokes is constantly reminded how many of his fellow veterans deal with post-traumatic stress syndrome.

"There isn't a week that goes by that I don't encounter a veteran that doesn't suffer from PTSD," he said.

Stokes, Wisconsin VFW District 11 Senior Vice Commander, joined a Monday press conference in La Crosse to announce a benefit concert to assist veterans suffering from PTSD.

Voices of Service, an all-veterans vocal quartet that burst onto the national scene with an appearance on "America's Got Talent," will perform at the Weber Center in La Crosse Oct. 11, 2022. The concert will be simulcast at Holmen High School.

The VFW is organizing the concert with Warfighter Advance, an organization that helps treat PTSD patients. Stokes, who serves as concert co-chair with Jim Crigler, said "100 percent" of the proceeds will go toward PTSD treatment and prevention.

Stokes said the need is urgent with 20 veteran suicides per month nationwide.

"These numbers might be acceptable to you, but as veterans, it isn't acceptable to us," Stokes said. "It should be zero."

Chris Sepich, event secretary and former Holmen High School social studies teacher, said the impact of PTSD extends beyond the individual veteran.

"Their families suffer; their communities suffer," Sepich said.

Concert organizers touted the approach of Warfighter Advance, which deploys a "non-medical process" to reintegrate veterans with PTSD back into their communities. Stokes said veterans who enter the program are receptive to a treatment program that doesn't rely on medication.

"When you give a person a mind-altering drug, it changes them," Stokes said. "That's what veterans are afraid of."

Steve Thomas, event treasurer and VFW member, said it's important for veterans with PTSD to seek therapy. He said 53% of patients who receive trauma-focused psychotherapy no longer have PTSD after three months of treatment. Only 9% of PTSD patients recover with no therapy at all.

Thomas urged anyone who knows a veteran who is struggling with PTSD or contemplating suicide to call Warfighter Advance at 202-239-7395 or email admin@warfighteradvance.org.

Stokes said one of the goals of the concert is to make veterans more aware of their therapy options.

"Therapy works," Stokes said. "It has turned around lives through the Warfighters Advance program."

Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale Nov. 30. For ticket information, visit vfwwarfighteradvanceptsd.org or visit the VFW-Warfighter Advance Facebook page.

Stokes said the group hasn't set a fundraising target.

"Our intent is to raise as much as we can," he said. "I don't want to put a figure out there and stop."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.