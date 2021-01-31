WATCH NOW: Conservationist Jed Olson brings 140 year old farmhouse back to life in an eco-friendly fashion

William Shely and his family — including kids William, Babs and Cherry — bought 90 acres of the land from the Bechens in the late 1940s, building their own home, and sold 23 acres, which included the old Bechen house, to his sister and her husband, the Bells. The Bells remodeled and expanded the house before moving in around 1950.

The Bechens retained 14 acres of their land, and in the 1950s built several homes on their plot. Peter Bechen’s great-granddaughter Melissa and her husband; great-great-granddaughter and her husband; and great-great-great-granddaughter still reside in some of the houses.

The Bells’ remodel of the Bechen farmhouse was profiled in a 1952 edition of the La Crosse Tribune, featured on the “Woman’s Page,” as was an article on the Shely home.

“Modernizing the brick and stone house took some study, but Mr. and Mrs. Bell soon found they had a wonderful structure to work with and a Chicago architect who is a family friend set them on the right course as to the basic changes needed,” the article read. “While the remodeled home is a far cry from the old one, it retains the good lines and the sturdiness that the pioneer builder put into it.”