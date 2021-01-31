WATCH NOW: Conservationist Jed Olson brings 140 year old farmhouse back to life in an eco-friendly fashion

Jed Olson is known for his championing of outdoor recreation and preservation, and while his latest project is aimed at the indoors, environmental impact remains a core component.
Olson, director of ORA Trails and a former science teacher, has played a key role in projects including the Upper Hixon Pump Track, Grandad Bluff Gateway Trails and the Lueth Park skateboard track, and last year began construction on a personal endeavor — the renovation of a crumbling farmhouse located on the land of the former Bechen Farm and vineyard.
Olson had his “eye on the house” for around 15 years, he says, with its picturesque location, surrounded by 150-year-old trees. The house had been rented out until 2017, when it was deemed uninhabitable by the city due in part to extensive water damage and some structural failure. In addition, the brick veneer was separating from the facade.
Olson and wife Kelly purchased the five-acre property in December 2019 with the intention of making the condemned structure, situated on the bluff at Farnam Street and Old Vineyard Road, an eco-friendly house for their family. The land had only been owned by two other families, through multiple generations, since the 1880s. The house itself was built in the 1870s and around a decade later was bought by the Peter Bechen family, who started a grape farm. In 1900 they added a stone addition and a brick facade to the wood structure.
William Shely and his family — including kids William, Babs and Cherry — bought 90 acres of the land from the Bechens in the late 1940s, building their own home, and sold 23 acres, which included the old Bechen house, to his sister and her husband, the Bells. The Bells remodeled and expanded the house before moving in around 1950.
The Bechens retained 14 acres of their land, and in the 1950s built several homes on their plot. Peter Bechen’s great-granddaughter Melissa and her husband; great-great-granddaughter and her husband; and great-great-great-granddaughter still reside in some of the houses.
The Bells’ remodel of the Bechen farmhouse was profiled in a 1952 edition of the La Crosse Tribune, featured on the “Woman’s Page,” as was an article on the Shely home.
“Modernizing the brick and stone house took some study, but Mr. and Mrs. Bell soon found they had a wonderful structure to work with and a Chicago architect who is a family friend set them on the right course as to the basic changes needed,” the article read. “While the remodeled home is a far cry from the old one, it retains the good lines and the sturdiness that the pioneer builder put into it.”
In the 1980s, the Bell home was left to Babs, who was living in Chicago but hoped to eventually live in the house. In the interim, it was rented out, and Babs entered a nursing home before ever moving in. The renters left in 2017 when the home was condemned, and when the Olsons purchased it from Babs they promised the descendents they would preserve as much as possible, much to the delight of Cherry, niece of the Bells. Olson was able to speak with Cherry, who had built her own home on the land with husband Dick Lommen, before she died in summer 2020.
“When her aunt and uncle passed away it was one of their requests that the house not fall apart, and she was just ecstatic that we were saving what we could and making it a family home once again ... that it would have another chapter as a home for another family,” Olson says.
While his own genealogy was never of great interest to Olson, he has an affinity for the history of places, finding it “intriguing” to think about the events that transpired in the historic home. Cherry grew up riding horses, which were housed on the Bell farm, and a number of family friends of the Shelys and Bells have told Olson stories of running around and sledding on the land. Olson has discovered a number of old sled runners on the property, as well as a piece of a tea set. Melissa showed the tea set remnant to her grandmother, who fondly remembered playing with it when she was a young child.
While the Olsons were diligent about preservation, most of the house had to be gutted, and over the summer the structure was on beams and piers as they added a basement. None of the 1940s addition was salvageable, but they were able to maintain the “general shape and form” of the house as well as the chimney, a portion of the flooring and some fixtures, including an old sink.
Serving as the general contractor for the project, Olson made an early commitment to using recycled, reclaimed and local materials to reduce the carbon footprint. The windows, purchased from KitchenIcons in La Crescent, were custom built to fit the existing window openings on the stone side and are crafted from Wisconsin wood, glass and extruded aluminum.
The Olson’s are currently working on an addition on the east side of the home, and expect the house to be 2,500 square feet in total.
“When completed we expect the new structure far exceed existing energy codes and using solar from the site hope for the project to be net zero energy,” Olson says.
Due to the homes location, many people using the trails and roads up the bluff have watched the renovation progress, and Olson put copies of the old newspaper articles out front for people to read.
“There’s been a lot of interest in folks seeing something old brought back to life,” Olson says. “It’s turned into a lot of conversations with neighbors about the history of this property or other neighboring properties. It’s been a great opportunity to share with the community and learn from the folks who stop by as well.”
