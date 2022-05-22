WATCH NOW: Construction round-up: La Crosse Street, South Avenue and other road projects on tap for the summer

Warmer weather means construction season is officially underway, and there are some major projects happening in the La Crosse area this year.

One of the largest — and most awaited — of those projects is the reconstruction of La Crosse Street.

The project will repair the street that is well-known in the city of La Crosse for frequent potholes and other deterioration. The street is also a state highway and construction and funding has been delayed in the past.

The $4.5 million project is expected to begin on June 6 and be completed by late November.

The goal of the project is to improve safety, operations and pavement conditions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Two, 11-foot driving lanes and a 12-foot wide center turning lane will be constructed between West Avenue and Losey Boulevard. Bike lanes will also be added and flashing beacon systems for pedestrian and bike traffic.

Additionally, the project will improve the intersection of La Crosse Street and West Avenue.

During the construction, La Crosse Street will be closed and detoured in stages. Local traffic will have access, but through traffic will use a detour route along Main Street.

A federal grant is paying for a little over half of the project at $2.5 million, while the city is covering the remaining roughly $2 million.

One of the other major projects in the city this summer is also a state-shared project.

The first stage of the $11.8 million South Avenue project will begin in late summer, according to the DOT’s schedule.

The massive project has required land acquisitions to make room for wider lanes and three new roundabouts at major intersections.

The construction will be broken up into two stages, and this summer crews will only complete utility work and the removal of buildings along the thoroughfare.

Construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of West Avenue, 16th Street and Ward Avenue, will be completed in 2023.

While the work in 2022 is completed, traffic will be detoured to Jackson Street and Losey Boulevard for about two months, though access will remain open to properties and businesses.

The second stage in 2023 is expected to be completed in stages with single lane closures along South Avenue. Temporary signals will control traffic while the roundabouts are installed.

About $7.5 million of the project is being covered by a state grant, and the remaining by the city.

Work is already being done on the south side of the city where the DOT is also reconstructing the Hwy. 35 and US 14/61 intersection.

Crews began work on the project in April, which will replace the current intersection with a multi-lane roundabout. A single-lane roundabout will also be constructed at the Sunnyside Drive intersection.

Additionally, new pavement, shoulders, lighting, utility infrastructure, signs, sidewalks and guardrails will be added throughout the entire project.

This $8.8 million project is expected to be completed by Dec. 2022.

A number of other streets around the city of La Crosse will get new pavement or undergo reconstructions this summer.

Cliffside Drive on the south side will be reconstructed between Robinsdale Avenue and Valley View Place to better sustain stormwater and water runoff from the bluffs at $830,000.

This project will add new asphalt and utility facilities, including an underdrain system for groundwater mitigation, a new sanitary and storm sewer and water main, as well as new curb and gutters.

The city is also reconstructing Causeway Boulevard on its north side to accommodate the new River Point District development.

The $3 million project will upgrade and replace the existing infrastructure and correct drainage issues and replace failing storm water and sanitary systems. It will also provide utility hook-ups for River Point District. The project runs from Copeland Avenue to the western dead end.

La Crosse County is able to do construction on a few more of its roadways this summer thanks to an unexpected revenue surplus.

County Highways TT and VP have been added to the slate of county roads to be reconstructed after sales tax increased in 2021.

Other county projects include County Highway M, just south of West Salem, where construction will be done between County Highways B and O. That project is expected to be completed by Sept. 15. County Highway V in Holmen, also known as Long Coulee Road, will undergo utility work, which is set to begin June 6 and be completed by Sept. 7.

One anticipated La Crosse project has changed since it was approved on the city’s annual budget.

According to interim director of Engineering and Public Works Matt Gallager, what was planned to be a realignment of Front Street that connected to La Crosse Street is no longer happening.

Gallager said the project had an “inaccurate description” in the 2022 budget that was copied from past budgets.

“The scope of the project was changed,” he said in an email.

Originally, Front Street was set to be realigned between State and Vine Streets, and La Crosse Street was set to be extended to connect to Front, which would have required the city to purchase property next to the Oktoberfest Grounds.

But those plans have been scrapped, with Gallager saying Front Street will simply be reconstructed as it is currently placed, and construction is now set for 2027.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.