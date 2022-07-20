WATCH NOW: Dahl donates blankets to Gundersen to keep cancer patients cozy during chemo

Dahl Subaru staff came armed with blankets when they visited Gundersen Health System Tuesday afternoon, the donations to help cancer patients stay cozy amidst the “chemo chill.”

Some forms of chemotherapy can cause extreme cold sensitivity, which can last for days or even weeks after a session. Side effects include peripheral neuropathy, when nerve damage can lead to numbness in the extremities and cold dysesthesia, which can make cold weather, rooms, or beverages painfully chilly. And most individuals being treated with the drug oxaliplatin will experience cold sensations.

“Many patients have reactions,” says Dr. Kurt Oettel, cancer and medical oncology expert at Gundersen. “Patients will just get profoundly chilled.”

Some patients lose significant amounts of weight — “insulation” — due to their cancer, which can further affect body temperature, Oettel says. At Gundersen’s Cancer Center, a warming station is set up with blankets ready to go. For Amy Voigts, who is undergoing chemotherapy for primary peritoneal (ovarian) cancer, her hands and feet “get really cold and freezing.”

Voigts was one of eight patients presented with a “Subaru Loves to Care” blanket, along with notes of encouragement and caring thoughts, handwritten by staff at the La Crosse car dealership. Pediatric cancer patients received craft kits and cards penned by Onalaska High School drama club members and youth at the Children’s Tree House.

Tony Benson, sales manager at Dahl Subaru, says the dealership has been giving blankets to the Gundersen Cancer Center for many years through the Subaru of America “Love Promise” program and partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“It’s very fulfilling,” Benson says of personally handing out the blankets, something staff weren’t able to do the past two years due to COVID. “It hits close to home. I have friends and family members that have been impacted by cancer. (This helps us) let them know someone is thinking of them outside of their family and friends — that the community does care. It’s nice to be able to do that for people.”

That the dealership had the “foresight to say ‘We want to do this,’ beyond selling cars, is great,” Oettel says. “It really shows we have a (supportive) community. Cancer affects everybody — it doesn’t discriminate. Just reaching out like this is kind of universal (in impact).”

Voigts, who had a hysterectomy last winter, has one cancerous spot left on her lungs. At times, she feels very sick, and says the support of her boyfriend, the Gundersen staff and the community “Means a lot to me — they’re helping me get through everything. Everyone has been great and wonderful.”

Voigts will undergo a biopsy in three weeks.

“Then we’ll see what the next step will be,” she said, the card in her lap and her boyfriend seated at her side.