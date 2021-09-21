 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 49: A Celebrated Recluse I
WATCH NOW: Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 49: A Celebrated Recluse I

'Celebrated Recluse'

Mary Ann Parker left the house that still stands at 117 8th St N. in La Crosse to a local church after her death in 1901. The woman was known as a local recluse who kept to herself in her home just down the street from this one, and shocked residents when she left much of her will to the community.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
'A Celebrated Recluse'

Headstone of Mary Ann Parker.

Mary Ann Parker was a strange woman who had been holed up in her house ever since her husband died. Were the rumors true about her?

Watch and listen to the latest Dark La Crosse Stories episode here, which is the first part in a two-part finale for the series:

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune. For a link to past episodes, click here.

Only one episode remains in the Dark La Crosse Stories series for now. The second part of "A Celebrated Recluse" will air next Tuesday, Sept. 27.

To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.

More episodes here:

Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history
