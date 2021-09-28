Watch Now: Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 50: A Celebrated Recluse II

A lot of rumors swirled around the "celebrated recluse" of La Crosse, Mary Ann Parker — but was there any truth that she murdered her husband?

In this final part of Parker's story, more details emerge about her life and relationships. Plus hear from those who researched her story.

Watch and listen to the latest Dark La Crosse Stories episode here:

This episode brings this installment of the Dark La Crosse Stories to an end for now. The project was made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

All 50 episodes can be found on the La Crosse Tribune website and YouTube page, as well as most streaming services where podcasts are found.

And in true Dark La Crosse fashion: Thanks for listening!

