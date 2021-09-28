 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only alert top story

Watch Now: Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 50: A Celebrated Recluse II

  • Updated
  • 0
'Celebrated Recluse'

Mary Ann Parker left the house that still stands at 117 8th St N. in La Crosse to a local church after her death in 1901. The woman was known as a local recluse who kept to herself in her home just down the street from this one, and shocked residents when she left much of her will to the community.

A lot of rumors swirled around the "celebrated recluse" of La Crosse, Mary Ann Parker — but was there any truth that she murdered her husband?

In this final part of Parker's story, more details emerge about her life and relationships. Plus hear from those who researched her story.

Watch and listen to the latest Dark La Crosse Stories episode here:

This episode brings this installment of the Dark La Crosse Stories to an end for now. The project was made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

All 50 episodes can be found on the La Crosse Tribune website and YouTube page, as well as most streaming services where podcasts are found.

And in true Dark La Crosse fashion: Thanks for listening!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Landsat9 launches successfully

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News