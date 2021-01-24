WATCH NOW: Decades-old boundary war adds layer of distrust in La Crosse PFAS contamination

What are PFAS?

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals known scientifically as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The chemicals were made in the 1930s, and are largely used for non-stick and waterproof purposes.

There are thousands of different types of PFAS, but certain compounds, like those found in firefighting foam, are known as “forever chemicals,” meaning they don’t break down over time and remain in the environment.

PFAS were first invented in the 1930s, and the firefighting foam containing the chemical group has been used at the La Crosse Regional Airport as early as the 1980s. It was used most recently in an emergency situation during response to a 2001 plane crash.

Some manufacturers of the foam have known about the toxic effects of PFAS since as early as the 1970s, reports show, but regulators were not alerted and did not begin investigating until the 2000s.

Burn pits where the foam was applied at the La Crosse Regional Airport were tested and cleaned up in the 90s, but not for PFAS.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched a voluntary investigation in the mid-2010s, when La Crosse's first contamination was found, The site was studied for a number of years until 2019, when the DNR ordered an investigation, and that same year the state's health department issued its first set of standards for consumption of the chemicals.

While the drinking water contamination on French Island has been linked to firefighting foam, experts say that almost everybody has been exposed to PFAS in some capacity, because they’re found in so many commonly used consumer products.

PFAS can be found in things such as non-stick cookware, dryer sheets, to-go boxes, dental floss, water-repellent fabric, stain repellents, makeup and more.

While most people have been exposed, only certain types of PFAS remain in the body and cause adverse effects, and the chemicals are not considered to be fast-acting toxins, so health effects seem to occur after exposure over a long period of time.

Research on the group of chemicals is still relatively new, but the two most-studied types of PFAS are PFOA and PFOS, which have been linked to interfering with fertility, development, the immune system, cholesterol, and have been shown to cause tumors, some forms of cancer, and impact the thyroid, liver, kidney, and cause complications during labor.

Exposure can happen when ingesting food packaged or grown with PFAS-containing materials, through contaminated equipment, water and more.

Health experts aren’t currently recommending any health screening or testing for those impacted, but instead recommend interrupting the exposure, such as no longer drinking or ingesting your contaminated water.

PFAS can live in the body for long periods, and may then take several months to years to fully break down out of your body.

Experts do recommend speaking with your doctor or the Wisconsin Department of Health Services if you have any health concerns you think might be related to contamination.