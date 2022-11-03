With only five days until the midterm election, Democrats on the ballot have been stopping in La Crosse. Their message: Get out and vote for Democrats to represent western Wisconsin values and to protect the rights of all people.

On Thursday morning, Brad Pfaff, candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, was joined by Rep. Ron Kind, who has served the 3rd District for 26 years. They addressed their constituents outside of the La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center.

Pfaff, a state senator and farmer who has lived in the area his whole life, said “our very way of life is at stake on the ballot” and called for bringing western Wisconsin values back to Congress.

“It's the immediate willingness to help your neighbor during times of need, but also to be there for your neighbor during good times,” Pfaff said. “It's the profound love of our beautiful and unique environment. It's putting people before politics, putting in a fair day's work and getting a fair day's pay. And it's about being patriotic and loving your country. That's western Wisconsin values.”

Kind, who announced his retirement from the Congressional seat last August, urged people to go to the polls early. He said that the Democratic Party cares about Social Security, health care, safe communities and having a plan to relieve the rising cost of goods.

“If anyone is wrestling with the choice for Congress this year, go with the local guy,” Kind said. “Go with the kid that was born and raised here and grew up on the family farm who cares about the district and cares about our community, who will always put people over politics every time.”

The La Crosse area has been a popular stop this week leading to the Nov. 8 election. On Wednesday Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican candidates, including Derrick Van Orden for Congress, pulled up in a bus in Onalaska.

“I can help make things better,” Johnson said. “I think I can help unify and heal this nation. So in the end, I couldn’t turn my back on America.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Republican group stopped in Chippewa Falls. “Republicans around the nation are galvanized,” Van Orden said at that visit.

On Tuesday, nearly all the Democrats up and down the ballot gathered in support of Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign stop at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Many students and older folks showed up for the rally. Both Pfaff and Rep. Jill Billings spoke about how critical the election is for young people and the future of their rights. Candidates asked voters to vote Democratic down the ballot.

Evers was joined by lieutenant governor candidate Sara Rodriguez. The two arrived on a school bus. Evers answered questions about the state’s budget surplus and promised to provide shared revenue for local governments.

“We're going to be giving some of it back to the citizens of Wisconsin in various ways,” Evers said about the surplus. “Lowering income tax and middle class taxpayers, but also investing in our schools like our University of Wisconsin System.”

Across the board, Democratic candidates have expressed concern over the intense polarization that exists and have promised to work in a bipartisan manner whether it’s at the local, state or federal level.

“My biggest concern about the state of affairs in our country right now is the intense polarization and how tribal people have gotten,” Kind said. “They've chosen sides and they view the other side as the enemy, not just to honestly debate and disagree with but to destroy. That is not healthy for democracy.”

“That's why it's so important we send representatives who worked hard through the years to find common ground work in a bipartisan fashion. That's what Brad Pfaff has been about his entire life,” Kind concluded.