WATCH NOW: Despite a rally and veto request, the conversion therapy ban in La Crosse still stands

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he will uphold the city's recently passed ban on conversion therapy in response to a request to veto the ordinance from a coalition group.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Reynolds said a veto of the legislation "was not a consideration". The coalition, comprised of people from local churches and led by former City Council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker, rallied outside of City Hall Tuesday afternoon to further communicate their request.

Reynolds had until 5.p.m on Tuesday to veto the ordinance. Now, the group will focus on getting a current council member who voted to ban conversion therapy to reconsider their vote, according to Sweeny.

Organizers of the rally said the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion outlined in the United States Constitution.

Shannon McKinney, one the rally's organizers, said the group also desired more consideration and conversation about the ban from the council and mayor before they voted.

"I think there's a huge lack of interaction between the public and the council members when they're going to pass a law where literally people are going to be cited," McKinney said.

The La Crosse Common Council banned conversion therapy last Thursday in a narrow 6-4 vote, saying the bans protects "the health, safety and welfare of the people of the city of La Crosse."

A highly debated practice, conversion therapy often impacts LGBTQ youth by aiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Conversion therapy has been discredited by major medical and psychological groups around the world, with studies and evidence showing the practice operates under the falsehood that a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity can be changed.

Some people in attendance at the rally said they disagreed with these findings, saying they wanted to preserve the ability to freely counsel people on their sexuality and gender identity.

"That is a fallacy. It's really from my perspective a total lie and something that certain people want to say to push their agenda," said Ty Cooper, a local religious official.

La Crosse is the 14th city in Wisconsin to ban conversion therapy. While the ban was opposed by some, it has gained the support of the School District of La Crosse, the YWCA of La Crosse, health professionals and other community members, according to reporting from the La Crosse Tribune.

