WATCH NOW: Developers seek to preserve La Crosse Fire Station 5

From horse-drawn carriages to gasoline-powered engines, Fire Station 5 in La Crosse covers lots of historical ground.

It spans “the entire gamut of firefighting in La Crosse,” Marc Zettler said.

Zettler and three other investors are seeking to restore the building to its former glory. The structure, located at 1220 Denton St., has sat empty since 2019. Zettler’s group bought the building from the city of La Crosse a short time later and recently got it listed on the State Register of Historic Places.

Zettler said the next step is getting the building on the National Register of Historic Places to qualify for both state and federal historic preservation tax credits.

It’s not hard to identify the building’s historic value. The two-story building was constructed in 1895, and for the next three decades it was home to a team of horses that pulled wagons to extinguish fires. On the first floor, two large engine bay door openings marked the entry to the large apparatus bay room used to house firefighting equipment.

The second story originally contained a club room, offices and a dormitory for firefighters. A rear addition to the building contained stables for the fire horses with a hayloft above.

The station was the last one in La Crosse to switch from horses to gasoline-powered equipment. The transition occurred in 1926, when the entire station crew was called to a false alarm. When firefighters returned, they found a new Pierce-Arrow gasoline-powered hose car parked in front of the firehouse.

When the firehouse was decommissioned in 1967, it was converted to a senior citizen community center. The building became empty in 2019 when the senior center moved to a newer, one-level building.

Zettler and his partners are looking to transform the building into a mixed-use facility while preserving its historic character. The plans call for two “market rate” apartments upstairs with a commercial tenant downstairs.

“I’d like to see a deli or some kind of restaurant in here,” he said.

One of Zettler’s partners plans to occupy the basement with a woodworking shop.

A centerpiece of the building is the grand staircase, which will be preserved. The stairs will lead to a small lobby area separating the two apartments.

“When the alarm would go off, (firefighters) would scramble down the stairs,” Zettler said.

The fire station features a unique structural system in which the second-story floor joists are suspended from the upper roof trusses by cast-iron tie rods that allow the first story apparatus bay room to be completely free of columns or supports.

“Basically, the second floor is hung from the roof trusses,” Zettler said. “It’s a very rare detail, and it’s very interesting.”

Zettler and his partners got an unexpected bonus when the city found the building’s original architectural drawings. While the 1895 drawings contain only a fraction of the information that goes into modern architectural plans, Zettler said the originals were very detailed for their time.

“It’s going to save us dozens of hours,” he said.

Zettler said his group is renovating a building that’s structurally sound. He said the building has over a foot of solid masonry created by three layers of brick.

“It’s a solid building and structurally unique,” he said.

Zettler believes the renovated building will blend into a neighborhood that’s near universities, hospitals and many small businesses. He said the city “is really excited to have a new use for this building and getting it on the tax rolls.”

