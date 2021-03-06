Watch now: DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake discusses vaccine rollout, COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin

As the coronavirus pandemic reaches the one year mark in Wisconsin — the first case statewide was reported in February 2020, and the first in La Crosse County one month later — case numbers are finally on the decline as more residents are vaccinated and precautions become second nature.
Currently, Wisconsin is providing vaccinations to the remainder of phase 1A individuals — including frontline workers and nursing home residents — as well as the first and second sectors of 1B, comprised of those 65 and older, police and fire, and, as of the start of March, educators, childcare workers and school employees. Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, select Walgreens locations, and sites through the La Crosse County Health Department are currently providing vaccinations for eligible individuals.
Following educators, in order, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long term programs, some public facing essential workers (public transit, food supply, utilities), non-frontline essential health care workers, and congregate living staff and residents will qualify. The next sector has not yet been determined.
On Tuesday, the state will open a community vaccination clinic at the UW-L Cleary Center, with those 65 and older prioritized. Once all interested individuals in that sector have made appointments, persons in other current eligible groups will be able to schedule their shots.
As of March 5, Wisconsin ranked third for nationwide for percentage of distributed vaccine doses at 85.08%, following New Mexico and North Dakota. And per the DHS, as of March 4 Wisconsin ranked first in the Upper Midwest for number of doses administered per 100,000 people.
Though case rates, and related hospitalizations and deaths, have decreased significantly in recent months, Gov. Tony Evers has kept the statewide masking mandate in place, and the La Crosse County Health Department has put capacity limits on local businesses. While precautions are helping curb contagious spread, the state has identified two of the more potent strains of the coronavirus among the population. As of March 4, 26 cases of variant B.1.1.7 and one case of variant B.1.351 had confirmed.
On Friday afternoon, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake spoke with the Tribune via Zoom, discussing vaccination progress in the state, concerns regarding the emergence of a second COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin, and the safety of in-person education. Some edits have been made for clarity.
Q: Looking at the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wisconsin, is Wisconsin on track/meeting expectations. Are we behind, ahead?
A: We are doing so well. So just yesterday, we crossed over that one million person vaccinated mark. So that’s a great milestone for us to have achieved as a state. In addition, when we think about some of our most vulnerable populations, we’re now at a point where over 58% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated, and approximately one in four of those people have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immunized. So that’s fantastic.
We’ve got more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine that have been given all across our state and more is coming into the state every day. So we’re very excited to be turning the corner and have it now that third vaccine available, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. We’ve had a great start this week with our educators and our childcare workers getting vaccinated. We have over 130 school districts (where the) educators and staff will be fully vaccinated by mid March. So all the signs are really going in the right direction. And between the great work of our team here at the state level, and so many local government partners and private sector vaccinator partners in health care and pharmacies and public health all across the state — everyone is doing a tremendous job.
Q: When do you expect shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine might go out in the state? (The Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a one dose incarnation, was officially approved by the FDA Feb. 27. At present, the Pfizer and Moderna versions, both which require two doses, are being used).
A: We are expecting to receive it and ship it out early next week. So (the J&J) vaccine will be administered across the state next week.
Q: Do you have any predicted timeline of when the next grouping might eligible for vaccination?
A: We are really hopeful that we will be able to open to the next group of people sometime in April — that is a decision that is still being made. And so it’s too soon really to give a firm deadline on that. We obviously recognize that it’s really important for everybody who wants a vaccine to be able to get a vaccine. And at the same time, we have to manage the constraints that we have on our vaccine supply and make sure that we get to the groups that are currently eligible, in large part because they have a high degree of vulnerability due to their exposure, or their risk of exposure and their risk of being able to communicate it to other people.
We want to allow just a little bit more time for more of those folks to get vaccinated and see what happens with our supply. And then just as soon as we can open to other groups, we absolutely will do that.
Q: Is there a goal set or estimate for when all Wisconsin residents 17 or older will be able to receive the vaccine?
A: We’re doing some careful planning right now, based on the information that we’re receiving from the federal government about vaccine availability. So we have to keep looking at the projections the federal government has given us for how vaccine (supply) is going to increase week over week, and then, again, look at the numbers of people who are currently eligible and are going to become eligible in the future.
I think it’s certainly a reasonable projection that by the late spring or early summer — and that’s certainly what you’ve been hearing this week from the President in terms of his projections of when people could expect it — we can open eligibility to all groups. We believe in Wisconsin we can be on that similar pace in terms of open eligibility. I think the thing to remember is that because vaccine supply is going to still be more limited than the capacity of our vaccinators to get a vaccine, it will take some time for each newly eligible group to get vaccinated.
It took more than two months to get to make the progress that we have made with our initially eligible populations. It’s going to take another maybe four to six weeks to vaccinate the majority of the groups that are currently eligible so educators childcare workers, food service workers, etc. Each group that we bring in, it’s not that everybody is eligible one day and vaccinated the next — it takes a period of time to work hundreds of 1000s of people through the system.
But that said, the news from the federal government about the gradual increase in supply and the stability of that supply, at least as of right now looks really very good and very encouraging.
Q: Mayo and Gundersen have, on some weeks, received fewer doses than requested. Do you see that as a problem going forward, and, especially with the new community clinic opening, will they be getting even fewer doses?
A: In a typical week, we receive requests from our (statewide) vaccinators, including Mayo and Gunderson, for at this point more than 400,000 doses. So what that means is all across our state, our vaccinator partners are capable of giving 400,000 shots in a given week. And if we could get them 400,000 doses, we absolutely would do that.
In a typical week, we get around 120,000 first doses that we’re able to distribute. So it is literally a matter of math. (In) order to prioritize the most equitable distribution and access to vaccine we are continuing to prioritize our federally qualified health centers, our free clinics and our charitable clinics and our tribal clinics to make sure that we meet 100% of those allocations, because we know that communities of color and non-white communities have been disproportionately affected by the virus itself.
And we know that we have a network of providers that provide a lot of health care to those communities. And then with every other request that we get, we have to look at county population. And we look at the social vulnerability index — levels of poverty and housing instability and other factors in a given county. And then with all of that we look at the number of vaccinators that are requesting vaccine in a county, and we make a distribution on that basis. It’s a complicated process.
I am sure that it is challenging for our vaccinator partners to make a request and hope that they will get 100% of their request. But the reality of it is the vast majority of our vaccinators who make a request get between 25 to 30% of what they actually asked for. And that is purely a matter of supply and demand.
Q: Coronavirus cases have been trending down in Wisconsin. Do you think this is attributed to the number of people being vaccinated, or that people are finally “getting into the groove” of masking and distancing? To what would you credit the drop in numbers?
A: I think the answer is that it’s multiple factors. So certainly, as we have increasing amounts of vaccination happening. That is a contributor to the decline in cases. Maybe the best way to see that is in our skilled nursing facilities (and) other long term care facilities where we have seen new cases just absolutely plummet, particularly since we began the vaccine campaign in those settings. So that is just great news.
I think that for the state overall, we definitely are seeing that, as you say, people have gotten into a groove — they’re accustomed to wearing a mask, they’ve limited their social circle, they’re limiting the kinds of activities that they’re engaging in outside their homes. No one is happy about that, but I think everybody understands that this is a part of what we have to continue to do in order to keep the case counts low.
One thing that we are concerned about, though, is we are not seeing as many people choosing to get tested for COVID anymore...And I think it’s really important to underscore for people that if they are feeling symptomatic, if they have one of the long list of COVID symptoms, if they’ve been exposed to somebody who has had COVID, it’s still really important to get tested, because that helps us track what the true picture is of the spread of the virus across our state.
And it also helps us identify those new variants that are out there, and we know that that they’re in our state and spreading. (We need) to be able to have more people getting tested so that we can do more genomic sequencing, find the new variants and stay ahead of these new, more contagious variations of the virus.
Q: Is there a concern about people becoming lax about following coronavirus precautions, given cases are down and vaccinations are rising?
A: I think what is important for people to know is we are so close to being able to feel like we really have gotten to a good level of protection for people all across our state (as vaccinations increase), but we’re not there yet. We have vaccinated a million people, but not all of those million people have had both doses, so they wouldn’t all be considered fully protected. And there are (5.8) million people who live in our state and around 4.5 million are adults who are going to be eligible to be vaccinated. So a million is fantastic progress. And we’re not halfway there yet.
I think it is really important for people to think about the next couple of months as a time to stay the course to really focus on the fact that the picture is getting brighter and brighter and more and more encouraging. But we have to continue to take those good preventive and good public health precautionary measures that we have been doing for so long, which (are) are bringing our case counts down and helping us control the spread of the virus and save lives while we work to get shots and arms just as fast as we can.
Q: Vaccine trials are currently being conducted on the 12 to 17 demographic, with approval anticipated around late summer. Since testing will not begin on youth until those trials have been completed, children are unlikely to be vaccinated by fall semester 2021. As such, is there concern about fully reopening schools?
A: I think the good news is that the CDC is giving really good guidance to schools about how to open and stay open safely. There are some basic preventive steps (and) cautionary steps that schools need to be taking. (As we see) more and more schools that are opening to more and more kids for more and more time this spring, we’re going to have a very good sense of what we need to do to be able to help schools stay open as fully as they can and as safely as they can be. Gov. Evers is very committed to making sure that kids are back in school and learning and the educators and staff are safe. And that’s one of the main reasons we’ve prioritized educators and childcare workers both in this next phase of the vaccine.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wisconsin, including eligibility, vaccine sites, and safety and efficacy data, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.