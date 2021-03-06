Watch now: DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake discusses vaccine rollout, COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin

And it also helps us identify those new variants that are out there, and we know that that they’re in our state and spreading. (We need) to be able to have more people getting tested so that we can do more genomic sequencing, find the new variants and stay ahead of these new, more contagious variations of the virus.

Q: Is there a concern about people becoming lax about following coronavirus precautions, given cases are down and vaccinations are rising?

A: I think what is important for people to know is we are so close to being able to feel like we really have gotten to a good level of protection for people all across our state (as vaccinations increase), but we’re not there yet. We have vaccinated a million people, but not all of those million people have had both doses, so they wouldn’t all be considered fully protected. And there are (5.8) million people who live in our state and around 4.5 million are adults who are going to be eligible to be vaccinated. So a million is fantastic progress. And we’re not halfway there yet.