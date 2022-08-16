WATCH NOW: Doximity ranks Mayo La Crosse family medicine program No. 1 in state, Midwest

Doximity has ranked Mayo Clinic Health System's Family Medicine Residency Program No. 1 in both Wisconsin and the Midwest for 2022.

Doximity, an online networking service for medical professionals, uses the criteria of resident and recent alumni satisfaction; reputation among board-certified family medicine physicians; and data such as research output.

Mayo's program, which is also rated No. 7 in the U.S., is relatively small compared to those of other hospitals, with 18 students. The program receives around 600 applications each year, with 100 candidates invited to interview and six ultimately chosen to fill the spots of those who graduate. Mayo also actively recruits the "best and brightest in the nation," says Dr. John Merfeld, residency program director at Mayo La Crosse.

Dr. Dillon Lundstrom, a third-year family resident at Mayo La Crosse, says there is great "camaraderie" among the residents.

"You just feel constantly supported, but at the same time feel trusted and we get so much autonomy here and feel very prepared to make those hard decisions when we go out to rural areas where we don't always have someone to ask," Lundstrom says.

Merfeld says the program is made up of wonderful people who are passionate about the work, and the vast majority of residents go on to practice in rural communities. In those areas, Merfeld says, it's not just about the medicine.

"How you treat people, the continuum of biopsychosocial care (the interconnection between biology, psychology, and socio-environmental factors) and your ability to connect with people is really what it's all about," Merfeld says.

The program is "committed to providing an excellent education for the next generation of family physicians," Merfeld notes, and expresses gratitude for the staff, residents and Mayo as a whole. Working and teaching alongside the students through their three years, he says, is rewarding.

"Watching that growth and development from day one to the last day that they're here -- it's an incredible thing to be a part of," Merfeld says.

Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Medicine Residency Programs in Eau Claire was also ranked highly for 2022, at No. 2 in the state of Wisconsin; No. 3 in the Midwest; and No. 10 in the U.S.