WATCH NOW: Dutch man walking across the continent passes through the Driftless Region

PLEASANT VALLEY, Wis. — It might sound lonely to walk around the world. But for Dutch man Tom Boerman, it’s anything but.

The Holland native said it’s been a challenge for him to walk his usual 25 miles a day through the Driftless Region because so many people stop and talk to him, dubbing it the “friendliest” area he’s walked through so far.

Boerman, 35, has set out on a journey to be the first human to walk across all seven continents. He’s already completed Europe and part of Asia, and started his trek across North America in April, beginning in Delaware.

His journey brought him through the Driftless Region this past week, making stops in Viola, Viroqua, Soldiers Grove and Onalaska.

In part, he’s walking to raise money to rebuild schools in Nepal that were destroyed in the 2015 earthquake. Boerman was in Nepal when the earthquake happened and stayed for six months to help communities rebuild.

But walking around the world, he said, is also about humanity — which he said “still exists.”

The idea to walk across all seven continents was born out of a dark moment as Boerman battled addiction and depression. But he went through recovery and created a bucket list, set on finding a life he loved.

He was then inspired by a documentary of a man who was living in the wild of New Zealand. Boerman followed suit and traveled to New Zealand, where he spent long periods of time alone in the wilderness. Then he decided he wanted to do something that had never been done before, and the idea to walk around the world was born.

Through his journey of healing and traveling, Boerman has overcome isolation, something a lot of people faced during the pandemic. And in those moments, Boerman instead found love for himself.

That self-love is embedded in his walk around the world, which he said isn’t necessarily an extension of his healing, but a sequel to it, and it’s meant to give hope to others facing addiction and mental health issues like he was.

“My walk, it’s all about self-love and self-acceptance. People think it’s a physical challenge. It is, but it’s a mental challenge,” Boerman said.

He has specifically found humanity while walking across Wisconsin, which originally wasn’t in his route. But when he compared the hills of the Driftless to flat Iowa, he changed course.

Boerman prefers to travel through rural communities and along country roads where he says people aren’t in a hurry and have time for you. He doesn’t travel through national parks or touristy areas because he doesn’t consider it authentic America. Plus, country roads are easier to walk along.

He particularly likes passing through small communities that most people haven’t heard of or don’t think of as hot spots for travel. When he was told he shouldn’t walk through North Dakota on his way across the continent, it made him want to go even more.

“I always do the opposite,” he said.

On Thursday, Boerman met a Tribune reporter just on the outskirts of Pleasant Valley, an unincorporated community between La Crosse and Stoddard. He had to bump the interview back half an hour.

“Too many people are pulling over for a talk in Wisconsin,” he said in a message.

He had walked that day from Esofea, another unincorporated town near Westby and Viroqua, where he had ended his previous day’s walk.

The easiest way to see where Boerman is, is by using a tracking map on his website. But he’s also easy to spot when you cross paths with him — a tall man with a walking stick pulling a bike caddy, with the flags of America and the Netherlands bopping behind them.

Boerman prefers to walk because it’s easiest to talk to people that way, and you’re forced to slow down enough to experience more of a community’s scenery and culture.

As he sits on a guardrail of a bridge in Pleasant Valley, Boerman unwraps a GoMacro energy bar.

He received a box of them from a community member in Viola — where the bars are made — while camping near the Kickapoo River on Wednesday night.

When he enters a new town, Boerman said he typically heads to a gas station first, because people have time to talk there and he can start inquiring about a place to stay for the night.

“I didn’t even have to ask. Someone showed up and said, ‘Man, I just saw you walking, passing by, and I was like, you need a place to stay for the night,’” Boerman said. The man offered to pay for his campsite.

Word spread quickly, and soon community members were bringing him food, homemade banana bread, and eventually a ride to his next sleeping arrangement.

The next day, Boerman arrived in Viroqua, a community which he found surprising.

“That was such a cool town,” he said, describing it as a “hippie town” that appeared out of nowhere in rural America.

On Wednesday and Thursday nights, Boerman stayed with a fellow Netherlands native, Wilja Happé, who moved to America 35 years ago, and to Soldiers Grove nine months ago. She said the move has reminded her of home compared to California, where she now has four seasons and “500 shades of green” in the summer.

Boerman also said the area reminded him of the Netherlands, partly because there are so many fellow Dutches in the area, but also because of the agriculture.

“This is cheese county — well, I am from cheese country,” Boerman said, adding that he grew up on a dairy farm.

Happé arrived at Pleasant Valley on Thursday to pick Boerman up at the end of his day’s walk. She brought him an orange juice and a bag of cookies, and the previous night had made him and some of her friends a Dutch-Indonesian meal with hot peanut sauce. The two were set to attend a charity event in Soldiers Grove later that night, and then she would drop him off in Onalaska on Friday so he could continue on his walk from there.

Boerman said that “Wisconsin is different” from his experience of walking through Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana or Illinois.

“This is by far, by a length, the friendliest state I have walked through,” Boerman said.

When asked what he’s learned about America during his journey, which has brought him across seven states so far, Boerman said it was difficult to give a non-political answer.

He talked about gun control, and about how mass shootings are a uniquely American issue — he was speechless when he heard there was another mass shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday — and how divided the country was. He said he’s learned not to talk about politics or religion while traveling across the country.

But he still said that America has been the most supportive and generous country he’s traveled through so far. While walking across Europe, he said he didn’t receive any donations from people he met while walking. On his first day in America, he received almost $200.

The world traveler has climbed mountains and spent months alone in the deep wilderness before. And he thinks of this latest journey as an example for fellow travelers: Go alone, and go without a plan.

Although he has a general direction mapped out, the routes Boerman walks each day are largely determined by talking with locals.

“If people ask me what time you go to bed or what time you wake up, just write down, ‘He’s living with the birds.’ And I can tell you they start to sing at 4:30 at the moment,” Boerman said.

He’s encountered noisy turkeys and coyotes that keep him up at night along his walk, and horses pulling Amish buggies that are startled by him.

Boerman kept on walking on Friday. As of about 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, his map showed him just north of Perrot State Park near Trempealeau.

Those who are interested in following along Boerman’s journey can visit his website at iwalkaroundtheworld.com or on his social media. There, you can also make a donation to his cause in Nepal or for supplies for his walk such as peanut butter, new socks or lodging.

He anticipates finishing his walk across North America sometime at the end of August — but if he finds another “friendliness heaven” like he described the Driftless, it might take longer.

And that’s alright with him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.