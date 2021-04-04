WATCH NOW: ECHO Autism at Mayo program helps pediatricians best provide for patients on the spectrum

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Flora Howie, a developmental-behavioral pediatrician with Mayo Rochester who specializes in autism, says the goal of the program is to improve both care for the patient and increasing pediatricians’ accessibility to knowledge.

The math, she says, “doesn’t work out” for the number of children who need a specialist to the number available to see them, in part because medical training in the field of autism wasn’t as prevalent years ago, as diagnosis of the disorder has only in recent years become more frequent.

Since the 1990s, more youth have been identified as having autism, which Howie says is due to in part to clinicians being better able to detect and identify the condition, and the expansion of criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. The diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder now includes a wide range of social, communication and behavior traits, and is applied to patients who previously might have been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome or autistic disorder.

It can be a challenge for pediatricians to evaluate and for parents to understand the needs of a child who may be autistic, says Verma, and access to the expertise of Howie and other specialists “has been really helpful. It strengthens our tie with Mayo Rochester, and that can only be a good thing for patients.”