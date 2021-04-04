WATCH NOW: ECHO Autism at Mayo program helps pediatricians best provide for patients on the spectrum

With around 1 in 54 children diagnosed with autism and specialists in the field comparably low, Mayo Clinic has joined Project ECHO to help provide the unique care needed for youth on the spectrum.
Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes), a health care model originally developed for sharing information on the treatment of Hepatitis C, has branched out to encompass dozens of different medical issues, and in February Mayo locations, including La Crosse, joined the ECHO Autism program.
ECHO Autism serves as a learning and consultation tool for providers working with youth with forms of autism, connecting them virtually with an interdisciplinary team including experts from neuropsychology, behavior analysis, developmental-behavioral pediatrics, psychiatry, social work and dietetics, in addition to a parent of a child on the spectrum.
Currently, seven primary care providers from Mayo locations are utilizing the program, including Dr. Kundan Verma in La Crosse.
With the program still in its infancy, Verma has thus far been using it to expand his knowledge of autism, and plans to present his first case to the team in the coming months. As there can be wait times of up to a year for a child to get in to see an autism specialist, the information the team provides can help providers like Verma better provide for patients with developmental disabilities in the interim.
Dr. Flora Howie, a developmental-behavioral pediatrician with Mayo Rochester who specializes in autism, says the goal of the program is to improve both care for the patient and increasing pediatricians’ accessibility to knowledge.
The math, she says, “doesn’t work out” for the number of children who need a specialist to the number available to see them, in part because medical training in the field of autism wasn’t as prevalent years ago, as diagnosis of the disorder has only in recent years become more frequent.
Since the 1990s, more youth have been identified as having autism, which Howie says is due to in part to clinicians being better able to detect and identify the condition, and the expansion of criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. The diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder now includes a wide range of social, communication and behavior traits, and is applied to patients who previously might have been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome or autistic disorder.
It can be a challenge for pediatricians to evaluate and for parents to understand the needs of a child who may be autistic, says Verma, and access to the expertise of Howie and other specialists “has been really helpful. It strengthens our tie with Mayo Rochester, and that can only be a good thing for patients.”
Howie says “there is a lot of power” in the form of learning the program offers, which helps providers feel more confident in the care they are able to provide. Howie says Mayo hopes to expand its reach through ECHO Autism so more providers can help address and treat the medical, educational and behavioral concerns of their patients.
For more information, visit https://echoautism.org/
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.