WATCH NOW: Electricians work to repair La Crosse's Rotary Lights

Vandalism won't dim La Crosse's Rotary Lights.

Thanks to volunteer electricians, local supply houses and other volunteers, the annual Rotary Lights show is expected to illuminate on schedule the day after Thanksgiving.

"We'll be ready on time," said Mike Diveley, an electrician who has volunteered his time for Rotary Lights since 2004. "We will not miss a beat."

Planning for the 27th annual show was disrupted late last month after thieves entered Riverside Park and stole cords attached to multiple electric pedestals that were moved to the park Oct. 22. Roughly a third of the pedestals were damaged by thieves, who likely stole the cords for the copper wiring inside.

"Initially, it was a state of shock," Diveley said Wednesday morning as he and other electricians prepared for a day of repair work. "We had to assess what was taken and call suppliers ... It took a couple of days before we realized exactly what was missing and what we needed to get."

Diveley described the community response as swift and generous.

"We've had so many calls and so many emails from people asking to help wherever they can," Diveley said. "Local supply houses were the first to call. Most of what you see here is donated."

Diveley said when everything is fixed, there will be more lights than last year. He said lights will be added to trees behind the new addition to the La Crosse Center.

Dan Mutch, a volunteer and owner of Mutch Electrical Contractors of Onalaska, estimates it will take four to six electricians about a week to 10 days to repair the damage.

"If it weren't for the community support — the extra electricians and donated materials — (Rotary Lights) wouldn't happen," Mutch said.

Police have yet to identify any suspects in the theft and vandalism. Diveley said the response of the La Crosse Police Department has been "phenomenal."

"They have assured us that they're doing everything they can to find who did this and bring them to justice," he said.

Diveley said Rotary Lights organizers are considering upgraded security measures. A security service is normally hired but isn't retained until early November when more equipment is moved into the park.

This year's display was much anticipated with the return of the opening ceremony and parade. Organizers estimate 160,000 people will drive through the park between Nov. 26 and Dec. 31.

Mutch said it's important for the display to light up on schedule.

"It's just a wonderful community thing we get to do," Mutch said. "It's a good group of people who make something nice happen during the Christmas season."

