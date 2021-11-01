WATCH NOW: Era comes to an end Tuesday at King Street Kitchen

Nearly 61 years of restaurant history will come to an end at 2 p.m. Tuesday when the King Street Kitchen at 141 S. Seventh St. in downtown La Crosse closes its doors.

Restaurant owners Darren and Gina Zumach are selling the property to Altoona, Wis.-based CCFBank, which plans to remodel the building into a bank branch. Plans for the development were reviewed by the city of La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee on Oct. 22.

The restaurant has been crazy busy with customers ever since that news became public, Darren Zumach said Monday after it closed for the day.

“It’s time,” Zumach said of closing the restaurant and selling the property. “I think I just got burned out,” partly because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Business has picked up since May because of the availability of COVID vaccines, he said.

“I’m going to take some time off,” said Zumach, who is 55 and has worked at the restaurant since he was 12. “I want to know what it’s like to have weekends off,” he said, laughing. “But I have no plans right now” for what he will do after the restaurant closes.

At the same time, Zumach said, “I’m sad, because I love what I do. But it makes me nervous the way things are today, what’s going to happen in the next few years with a restaurant like mine. It’s COVID and the hourly wages that are coming. Because there isn’t much help now. It sounds like if you can’t pay (employees) $20 an hour, you’re in trouble. It’s going to be tough to survive.”

As for customers, Zumach said, “They’re mad that we’re closing and sad, but happy for us. They know how hard (the restaurant’s staff) work. My staff is unbelievable.” A number of the restaurant’s 11 employees have worked there for decades.

Zumach’s parents, Earl and the late Patsy Zumach, first met at the Country Kitchen restaurant, where both worked when it first opened in December 1960.

“And three years later, in 1963, we got married,” said Earl, who is 79 and has frequently helped at King Street Kitchen over the years, sometimes cooking and baking.

Earl and Patsy, who passed away in 2018, eventually owned that and several other Country Kitchen restaurants in the region.

The downtown eatery was a Country Kitchen restaurant until it closed in April 2006. Darren and his wife immediately reopened it as the King Street Kitchen.

“I’m happy for him,” Earl Zumach said of his son. “It’s been a good life. One thing I’m going to miss is the customers.”

