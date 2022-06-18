WATCH NOW: Event organizers reflect on Juneteenth history, Black community in La Crosse

The La Crosse area recognized Juneteenth with celebrations, food and music Saturday in Riverside Park, with organizers of the event highlighting the importance of the Black community in La Crosse.

This is the second year that Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday and the second time the event has been held in Riverside Park. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Despite the Emancipation Proclamation going into effect in 1863, federal troops did not arrive to inform remaining enslaved African Americans in Texas of the proclamation until June 19, 1865.

More than 70 organizations and businesses from around La Crosse, including the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club and the Mayo Health Clinic, participated in the event by setting up booths or contributing to the planning effort.

"We can talk about Juneteenth recognizing Black people and Black voices and celebrating Black identity and Black liberation, so for the folks to show up really means a lot," said Shaundel Spivey, executive director of Black Leaders Acquiring Creative Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K.), one of the event's sponsoring organizations.

Other sponsoring organizations included the Enduring Families Project, Hope Restores and Black Student Leaders La Crosse.

In addition to food, music and activities, Juneteenth celebrations also included trolley tours around La Crosse, historic reenactments and the presentation of the Juneteenth Court. A common Southern tradition, members of the court will dance and eat dinner at the August Ball later this summer.

Several elected officials also spoke to the crowd Saturday, many speaking of the important role Black and African American people play in shaping the city of La Crosse. Mayor Mitch Reynolds drew attention to current legislation and efforts around the country that negatively impact Black and African American people, like laws that result in the mass incarceration of young Black men, and efforts to limit the teaching of Black history in schools and to suppress Black voters.

Reynolds also read a declaration recognizing Juneteenth 2022 in La Crosse, and reflected on the evolution and the expansion of Juneteenth celebrations over recent years.

Spivey echoed Reynold's sentiments, saying that moving Juneteenth celebrations to Riverside Park was an important step.

"We kind of have small numbers and I think by bringing it here and putting it in the center of the community, it forces people to recognize us and see that we exist and that we're here and we're a part of this," Spivey said.

Spivey also said is important to celebrate all of the community's Black residents on Juneteenth.

"We might be small, but we're mighty," Spivey said. "We have a lot of Black folks in this area, biracial folks, folks that identify as Black, from all walks of life. We have the successful ones, we have those that need some assistance, and we're here to support everybody."

