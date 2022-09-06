WATCH NOW: Extra Effort Award winner builds safe household that eluded her as child

As an adult, Stacey Clark has found what she lacked for most of her childhood: a safe and stable place to call home.

"That's the one thing I knew I wanted when I was growing up — a place where my kids would not be fearful for coming home," Clark said.

For the first 14 years of her life, Clark (then Stacey Coggon), never wanted to go home. By the time she reached high school, she had transitioned into a much better home situation and was profiled in a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Since then, she has became music teacher, a wife and a mother. She and her husband, Derek, have created a family where their children "want to be home; they want to be there."

Clark grew up in La Farge with her six siblings in what she called a "very untraditional household." Her father went to jail when she was 5 years old, and her uncle moved in as soon as her father left. She described both men as physically and sexually abusive. Meanwhile, her mother suffered from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and could do little to protect her children.

Finally, Clark "rebelled" at age 14. She and her siblings contacted police, who removed her uncle from the house and allowed the children to move in with their adult sister in Elroy. She said the experience taught her that good people are willing to intervene.

"Let someone know," she said. "People will listen. I've always been told people won't listen, but teachers listen, counselors listen."

She graduated from Royall High School in 2008 with a 3.8 grade-point average and began college at UW-Superior, where she studied music education/instrumental music emphasis. She got through college with a combination of scholarships, student loans and working at Walmart.

After two years, she transferred to UW-La Crosse and earned her music degree in 2014.

She got her first teaching job at Wonewoc-Center High School, where she taught general music and directed the grade 5-12 bands for the next four years. She then accepted a job as a grade 6-12 music teacher in the Holmen School District but soon discovered she missed working in a smaller district.

"I realized that I missed my small-town life and teaching all grade levels," she said.

Fortunately for Clark, her old job at Wonewoc-Center re-opened two years after she left, and the district was eager to welcome her back.

"I absolutely love my job and wouldn’t give it up," she said. "It's really a small, family-like atmosphere. It's a nice, close-knit group."

The music department thrives at Wonewoc-Center. Nearly every elementary student is involved in a district music program, and the high school band has 52 members out of an enrollment of just 105 students. She said the band is popular in the community and asked to perform at many area parades.

"I’ve built the band program up ... and work endlessly to ensure that they are successful and prideful in their achievements," she said.

Clark and her family live in Tomah. She met Derek at a Halloween party in La Crosse, and the two married in 2017. He works as a shift supervisor at U.S. Silica in Sparta. She describes her husband as a reassuring presence in the household.

"My husband is very patient and understanding," Clark said

The couple has three children — Harmony (age 5), Aspen (age 3) and Bennett (3 months) — and the family resides in a home outside of Tomah. She says the family stays busy with dance classes, soccer practices, tee-ball, going to the park or swimming.

"My kids and husband are my world," she said.

Clark said all three children will eventually attend school at Wonewoc-Center.

"Harmony goes to school with me, and I am looking forward to being her music teacher this year as she enters kindergarten," Clark said.

She said her two other children "go to day care in Elroy with some amazing people, so I know that they are safe and loved."

Clark remains close to her siblings and recently attended her brother's wedding.

She is grateful that she can raise her children in the type of home she didn't have as a young child.

"They can trust their mom. They can trust their dad," she said. "They can love their mom and their dad. They know they're not going to get hurt."