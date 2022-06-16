WATCH NOW: Faith-based sober living facility in La Crosse expands

A La Crosse sober housing facility is expanding to better serve those in recovery.

Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin (ATCWW) in fall 2019 opened its facility at the Family and Children's Center building on Weston St., and now occupies 6,500 square feet, with a new wing containing seven beds and the ability to house 14 women.

The space is part of the ATCWW Aftercare Program, designed for those who have completed the organization's treatment program and could benefit from a sober living space.

Adult and Teen Challenge's faith-based, one-year residential treatment program is open to men and women 18 and older, and there are over 250 locations nationwide. The sober housing service in La Crosse is reserved for women 18 and older, and occupancy is currently full.

The ATC program is dedicated to helping those struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction overcome substance abuse and maintain sobriety. The curriculum is Bible based and works to address the issues behind addiction in order to break destructive patterns and establish healthy ones.

"This program is specifically designed to help individuals find healing and ultimate freedom from chemical dependencies, the organization says. "Physical damage to oneself is an obvious byproduct of substance abuse. However, the damage usually spreads and affects everything within and around the person...Our goal is life transformation and total restoration."

Those who have completed the program are required to have a stable living environment, employment, and be connected to a local church. ATCWW assists individuals with each of the areas, and offers the live-in service for those who need extra help with the transition.

"I have found that when a client completes our program some of them don’t have a healthy environment to return to," says executive director Kevin Schaler. "We will be able to offer affordable on-campus housing, free food, accountability, chapel services and most importantly, a recovery community. These are all key components that help an individual maintain freedom from their addiction."

ATCWW is funded by private donations. Individuals will not be refused assistance due to inability to pay. There is currently a waiting list for the La Crosse location sober housing service.

For more information, visit www.atcww.org.

