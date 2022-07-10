WATCH NOW: Finding home: A look inside the park housing La Crosse's homeless

La Crosse’s Houska Park is full of people with different stories. But they all share similar basic needs. Some wish the community better understood them or that their neighbor cleaned up after themselves.

Some of them just want ice.

For the second summer in a row, the city of La Crosse is using Houska Park as a safe place for those experiencing homelessness to stay as the population continues to grow.

As of last week, about 180 people were staying at the park.

The people staying there have mixed feelings about the park. Some want to leave, while others are content while they wait for housing.

And many want to squash the stigma that surrounds the park and the homeless community.

This story is part of the weekly Finding Home series, which dissects the growing issue of homelessness in La Crosse and tells the stories of the community members who are experiencing it.

‘Please donate ice’

When you first approach Houska Park, you don’t spot the green and blue tops of tents until you get towards the end of Joseph Houska Park Drive.

Many of the tents are in clusters with others. Staff members who visit the park almost daily said there are improvised neighborhoods throughout.

Some people use the fences of the nearby baseball diamond or dog park as additional support for their shelters. People place dining chairs or other furniture outside their sites, and some have spray painted designs or embellished their tents, decorations of the people who sleep inside them.

On Wednesday morning, residents were cleaning up after a rainstorm the night before — walking along muddy paths as they dumped out rain water from containers, setting out blankets and clothes to dry in the sun, and parsing through food to determine what could be salvaged.

Others within the park also go about their mornings, talking with fellow residents or stopping near the pavillion to check in with service providers.

Outside the tent of F.P. — who only wanted to be identified by her initials in this story — cherry tomatoes are scattered across the ground from the storm. A friend helps her clean up, tipping chairs over and shaking water off a tarp that protects a plastic shelf and the pantry items that are stored there, like a skillet, microwave and food.

F.P. likes to cook, but it’s difficult to keep fresh things like milk and vegetables. Now that electricity is being installed at the park, she’s hopeful she can get a mini fridge.

“It’s been so hot,” she said. “It would be really nice if people could bring us ice.”

Staff members said ice is the thing the people at the park ask for more than anything else. It helps with the heat and is used to keep food that most people keep stocked in their refrigerator.

Elsewhere in the park, one person gets dressed for the day in a hot pink outfit. A man fishes along the rocky shore of the Mississippi River, but said nothing was biting that morning. By mid-morning, the humidity after the storm had set in, and as some people were still emerging from their tents, music filled the pathways between them. A few dogs followed their owners or sniffed around the park.

Wearing jeans, a blue striped button-up and a watch, Shaun Wright, 44, sits holding a styrofoam Big Buddy cup on a brown leather couch. The couch is a communal spot under a tree next to his tent and three others. Around him are dog bones and a jar that holds pens and highlighters, filled with the rainwater from the night before.

This is Shaun’s second summer at the park. Originally from Louisiana, he moved to La Crosse about 10 years ago through a job program that, at the time, provided him housing. But when he lost that job a few years ago, he became homeless.

During the day, Shaun occasionally ventures out for odd jobs.

Soft spoken but succinct, Shaun described himself as a “Southern gentleman.”

“I’m a good person. I come from a good foundation,” Shaun said.

As the sun began to poke out on Wednesday, Shaun rode around the park on a grey beach cruiser bike. He has a green tarp draped over his tent that he says keeps him pretty dry. After the storms, he said people do their part and help others clean up.

Shaun said the condition of Houska Park is poor. “But what would you expect?” he said. Things like new electricity hook-ups are helping, though. He said it’s like a long camping trip.

“What’s next for me? Trying to get out of Houska,” Shaun said. “I’m trying to work on that now. Try to get out of Houska and live a normal life.”

On the north end of the park, which some refer to as “Freedom Village,” Tirzah is charismatically chatting with staff next to a bench that faces a playground. Most people in the park call her “T,” and the workers said she’s funny.

“Yeah, maybe funny-looking,” Tirzah jokes.

Tirzah used to live in Milwaukee, but has lived in La Crosse for the last 10 years. She’s been sober for two years, but a prior eviction on her record and the past drug use has made it hard to find stable housing.

Tirzah has been experiencing homelessness for the past month after living someplace without the security of a lease. After losing that housing, someone provided her a tent and she was pointed to Houska Park.

She’s focused on finding housing and work. She does different jobs as often as she can, saying she enjoys to work, and she’s been trying to save money.

If she doesn’t need to leave the park for work or an appointment, Tirzah likes to longboard or bike, or spend time with her friends during the day. She loves a wide-range of music, from hip-hop to country or rock. The days can be long, and sometimes when there’s not a lot to do she walks around the park.

“Normal stuff,” she said.

Tirzah said she sometimes feels angry at her situation, saying homelessness isn’t enjoyable or something that happens on purpose. But the support that people provide at the park, like bringing food or clothes, helps.

“The support really gives us hope,” she said. Otherwise it’s about waiting and being patient.

A little past the bench where Tirzah visits with staff, an older man with a grey beard named Tom Dee is seated at a picnic table under a canopy tent.

He’s wearing camouflage and aviator sunglasses, and smokes Eagle 20s. As he sits in front of a pile of peanuts, he said he doesn’t like the park very much.

Tom points around him as he describes the difficulty of surviving at the park with dozens of other people, all of which bring their own backgrounds and situations to the makeshift community. A frying pan with food on it sits on the picnic table, and cans of beer sit in a pile nearby. Tom has started carrying his medication on him instead of leaving it in his tent.

Tom was born and raised in La Crosse, and after serving in Vietnam, he returned home to care for his parents, who died from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“I think I’m probably going to get that, too. That’s what the doctor said anyway,” Tom said. He is either 68 or 69 years old, but can’t remember exactly. “I can’t remember what I had for breakfast the other day. Which is OK, because sometimes I don’t have breakfast.”

He was in prison for three years, and when he got out, he said it was hard to find housing with his criminal record — and with the competitive housing market in a college town.

When asked to describe the condition of Houska Park, Tom scoffs.

“Does that sum it up?” he said.

Tom said living in the park is stressful. He acknowledges the different mental health and substance abuse issues those around him are experiencing. But issues with cleanliness and theft make him want to be on his own, although that is easier said than done.

“If I could sprout wings I’d fly across [the river] into La Crescent,” he said.

Tom describes how a bad rainstorm can rip through the park, saying when it happens, “you’re pretty much screwed.” Like others, he has a tarp over his tent to help keep it dry, but it still “leaks like a sieve,” he said. Tom is waiting on staff to bring him waterproof tent spray.

If it weren’t for the staff from different agencies and groups that check on the people at the park, Tom said, “we’d be down here fending for ourselves.”

Staff brings supplies, takes them for showers and provides medical and social support. City staff cleans up around the park. But it’s not perfect. Some wear their same clothes over and over again without access to laundry and it’s not easy to get in and out of the park with the closest bus stop across a bridge and several blocks away.

“At the end of the article, say: ‘Please donate ice,’” Tom said.

Alone on the Fourth of July

Despite the activity within the park, the surrounding areas remained quiet Wednesday morning — a few people stand in the nearby dog park and construction workers mill around down the street.

Since Houska Park became a designated safe space for La Crosse’s unhoused last summer, there have been reports of crime in and around the area.

Last month, a man was accused of threatening park residents. And in 2021, an altercation in the park led to the stabbing death of one man and the arrest of another.

Continuing conflict with dog park users also led to the city establishing alternative locations at Wittenberg and Hass parks, and the city has hired a security firm to monitor the area.

While there is truth in these reports and concerns, F.P. said the fear and stigma around the homeless population in La Crosse is misplaced.

“Houska Park is not the second most dangerous place in the city,” she said. “We’re just normal people.”

Many of the unhoused struggle with mental illness or substance abuse, and F.P. emphasized that the majority of Houska Park residents are there as a result of circumstance, rather than choice.

Shaun said most of the people at the park are average citizens who just fell on hard times and are now trying to build themselves back up.

“It’s not what everybody thinks it is,” Shaun said of the park, saying people are afraid to visit the park because of rumors. “Stuff like that happens, but not all the time.”

As Tom sits at the picnic table, louder voices begin to carry through the park. Some individuals experience moments of distress, and at one point, one person refuses to be seen by a team of medical providers in the park.

Last summer, Tom left the park after the homicide, and bounced around between parking ramps and dodging police.

Tom said it’s hard to get the community to view them as anymore than a “bunch of worthless, homeless f—-s.”

“There’s a lot of good people trapped down here,” he said.

He said people should come down and experience the park for themselves. “Buy the nicest tent you can find and come down here and sit here with us,” he said, lighting a cigarette. “They’ll get the picture.”

Situated just south of the big blue bridge and along the banks of the Mississippi River, Houska Park is typically a prime spot for viewing fireworks on the Fourth of July.

But this year, Tom said no locals showed up.

“They blew it off pretty good,” he said of the fireworks show. “But we didn’t have any townies here. They’re scared to death of us.”