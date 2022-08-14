WATCH NOW: Finding Home: After living in her van, La Crosse woman is moving back into her house

Although she has been dealing with homelessness since she graduated high school, 50-year-old April Freeman-Aguilar had never had to live in her car before.

That was until last May.

April was evicted from her home last spring and has been living out of her van ever since with her two cats, her books and her sleeping bag.

Now with the help of state support, April is able to rent her old house again and get back to doing the things she loves.

This story is part of the Finding Home series, which dissects the growing issue of homelessness in La Crosse and tells the stories of the community members who are experiencing it.

April grew up in Hokah, Minnesota, where she and her sister were raised by their grandmother. She graduated from La Crescent High School in 1991, and soon after, her experience with homelessness and unstable housing began when she started working for traveling carnivals with her mom.

April enjoys working for the carnivals, and still picks up work with them when they are in town. She described it as fun, saying it gives her a chance to travel around the state and experience new communities and people.

It comes with its challenges, though, like rough coworkers and tight living quarters with small bunks for sleeping.

“We called them jail cells,” April said.

But it was a place to sleep nonetheless, she said, and the job was often what kept her from being homeless.

April struggles with a learning disability and bipolar depression. She was also diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2020, which could cause her to lose her eyesight. She is good about making her doctor appointments, but all of these things complicate her housing situation even more.

“It makes me more depressed,” she said.

She has also faced grief after losing her sister and their grandmother that raised them. She also had to give her three children up for adoption because of her unstable situation, though she’s maintained a good relationship with them and now has two grandkids, she said.

April picks up odd jobs when she can, such as cleaning for friends or being a crossing guard.

She loves to volunteer, too, and has been involved with the Salvation Army since she was a kid when she started to ring bells. She has since helped run youth programs and has received a number of certificates for her service that she still carries with her.

In her spare time, April is an avid reader. She likes romance books by Danielle Steel and V.C. Andrews. And she also loves puzzles, mostly of carnivals.

“I’m a normal person. I do everyday things,” April said.

April has been in and out of homelessness ever since she graduated high school. She would stay at shelters and use meal services at churches.

In 1997, April and her family were interviewed by the Tribune while having dinner at the Salvation Army in La Crosse.

At the time, their family was in housing, but struggled to afford food every night. She described the shelter as a second home, a place where she could go to church and participate in programs in addition to getting meals.

She told the Tribune at the time that she hopes to give back to the Salvation Army one day.

“It’s a back-scratching kind of thing,” she said. “They’ve scratched my back and helped me. One day, when my situation is a little better, I hope to be able to scratch theirs.”

For the past several years April had gotten back on her feet.

Through inheritance, April was able to pay off some of her debt and purchase a home on the South Side of La Crosse. She eventually sold it and moved into a trailer in La Crescent with her roommate, David, who April said is like a brother to her.

But their landlord evicted them in May. He said it was for nuisance issues, but April said the eviction was unfair.

She had a second vehicle that she had purchased for her son parked at the trailer until the landlord had it impounded, April said. Because of her learning disability, it takes April longer to complete tasks, and she was working on removing the car when the landlord had it towed.

Because of her two cats, Pumpkin and Marbles, April said it was hard to find a motel that would take her in after she was evicted. She tried to get into a housing program but had no luck. And she won’t go to Houska Park, a place where the city has said it is OK for those experiencing homelessness to camp. “Too much fighting,” she said.

Her light green and tan Ford Freestar has instead been where April has slept for the past few months.

On Thursday afternoon in Rowe Park in Onalaska — where April likes to spend some of her time — April slid open the door to the van where most of her essential belongings are stored.

Inside, April had a box of canned cat food for Pumpkin and Marbles, and she maintains a small litter box in the van for them to use. She had several bags of aluminum cans she had been collecting to exchange for cash. A friend loaned her a portable fan to keep in the van, and she uses a sleeping bag at night.

Working and traveling with the carnival has helped her learn the skills of living in small spaces.

The van is quiet, which April likes, and she drives around the area to find places to park it where nobody knows her, sometimes crossing the river into Minnesota.

She visits her mom, who is in a housing program, and other friends when she needs to shower.

The biggest challenge of living in the van, April said, is: “It’s not a bed.” And she wishes she had a second car, in case the van breaks down.

And there’s definitely no space to do her puzzles.

But April doesn’t dwell on living in her van. She says it’s just something you have to get used to.

“It’s tough,” she said. “But you’ve got to learn to survive.”

At the park on Thursday, April held up the keys she had recently gotten for the house she’s moving back into.

She recently reached out to the man she sold her South Side home to, asking if she could rent it out. He wanted to work with her, and told her to look into the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. April was able to secure the funding, and is moving back in.

The white house has three bedrooms and a porch, plenty of space for her and her cats, and a familiar space to once again get back to the things she loves — including an office where she likes to do her puzzles.

Because of the good relationship she has with her landlord, she hopes she can work on owning the home again.

“That way I know it’s my own. Where I don’t have to move again,” April said. “Where I’ll feel stable.”

She said she thinks landlords in the area need to work more with people who are experiencing homelessness.

She also wants more hotels to accept pets, and for the city to have more shelter space.

On her way out of the park, April stopped to pick up a crushed Pepsi can in the road. She then got in and drove away in her van, finding a new spot to park it.

But soon, she’ll park the van outside of a house that she can call home.