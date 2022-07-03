WATCH NOW: Finding Home: After years of homelessness, couple secures housing just in time to bring newborn home

Ashlyn Witt likes to cook, and she is going to school online for cosmetology. Blue hair peeks out of Ashlyn’s ponytail, and she shares her dream of one day serving her clients out of her home. Her fiance, Troy Hanson, works in painting and construction.

For years, both of them have also experienced homelessness.

Both independently and together, the two have ridden the ups and downs of homelessness. They have faced roach-infested apartments and shelters at capacity. They’ve made a dozen calls in a single day, yielding no answers. And they’ve seen illness and death.

But after being stuck in a cycle of unstable housing, the couple recently moved into an apartment — just a week before their son, Clayton, was born.

This story is part of the Finding Home series, which dissects the growing issue of homelessness in La Crosse and tells the stories of the community members who are experiencing it.

Ashlyn, 27, and Troy, 39, said it took their own will and persistence — and reaching the brink — to try and break this cycle. They said the programs they used only carried them so far, and through most of their journey they didn’t have access to the long-term support they needed to get back on their feet.

A pattern

Ashlyn is a North Side native who graduated from La Crescent High School. She has spent years in and out of homelessness since she was about 20, while also being a mother and struggling with addiction.

For many years, Ashlyn faced homelessness with her late fiance Tim Gribbons, and their 4-year-old son, Thomas.

Their life was rocky. Ashlyn lost custody of Thomas when he was born because they were then experiencing homelessness. Over time, they would follow a pattern of entering short-term housing programs, but not finding enough resources on the other side to keep them housed.

Things worsened in recent years when Tim started to get sick. He had Type 1 diabetes and was in and out of the hospital often, and last summer he had lost part of one of his legs, which made braving the elements or staying at a shelter too difficult.

Ashlyn most recently became homeless in February 2021, in the midst of the pandemic. They had just signed on for another year-long lease at an apartment on French Island when the entire complex became infested with termites and roaches, she said, forcing everyone to move out.

“There was really nowhere to go,” Ashlyn said, explaining that because of COVID-19, shelters in the area were full.

Eventually, she found space for the summer at a shelter in Black River Falls, about an hour north of La Crosse.

Her days were spent traveling back and forth to the hospital to be with Tim and then back to the shelter at night. She needed to find child care for Thomas, who couldn’t be at the hospital during the pandemic, while she also attempted to hold down a job. On top of it all, she had to work the phones to find somewhere to live.

“I feel like that was kind of the pattern that followed for me, was I’d have a job, be doing well, and then he would get sick and everything would kind of fall apart,” Ashlyn said. “Unfortunately, that was kind of our up-and-down for several years.”

Troy, who started dating and eventually became engaged to Ashlyn after Tim died, struggled with homelessness on his own, too. His criminal record made it harder to find housing, and he jumped from place to place.

Then Troy lost his job. His mental health deteriorated and he struggled with addiction.

“Everything kind of went downhill,” Troy said.

For roughly the last two years, he has bounced around, staying with friends and family when he could, or in his car.

Both Troy and Ashlyn emphasized that there isn’t one single thing that has contributed to their homelessness, despite the stigma often implying things like laziness or drug use are solely to blame.

“It’s not just one thing,” Ashlyn said.

She said that even when she was using drugs, she was going to work.

“My addiction is something that I struggled with, but that wasn’t what made me homeless, either,” she said.

It’s a cyclical issue, they said. Having no home makes it hard to work. And struggling to work means not making enough for a security deposit. Struggling with mental health and addiction only adds to this. And once you’ve struggled for long enough, there’s no rental history that will convince landlords to take a chance on you.

And when you’re stuck in this cycle, it’s hard to break out of it.

Ashlyn and Troy said there is a lot of heavy lifting to find housing programs or shelter space, work that comes on top of everyday life, like being a mother or an employee, or struggling with mental or physical health issues.

“It took me weeks, months calling — non-stop calling — trying to figure out what agencies could assist us, who could help us get into shelter,” Ashlyn said.

Troy said at one point, the two of them together were making 15-20 phone calls a day to try and find housing, and they said you spend a lot of time waiting for your name to reach the tops of lists.

Ashlyn said the waiting is the hardest part. “Waiting for answers either way,” Troy said.

The time it takes is one thing, but there’s also the issue of finding support that fits your needs, and as La Crosse continues to address the issue, many have stated that there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution to homelessness.

‘It wasn’t enough’

Julie McDermid, the executive director of Karuna Housing, said that sometimes the only support available to someone might not be exactly what they need.

She has known Ashlyn for several years and said that when her name came up for a short-term housing program, she struggled because she knew Ashlyn needed something more intensive.

“But at the same time, those program openings and permanent, supportive housing are so few and far between,” Julie said. This past winter, Karuna operated a city-funded shelter out of the Econo Lodge in La Crosse, and she said that within six months, only one resident was selected for a long-term housing program.

Ashlyn at one point was in a two-year housing program in Sparta. But once it ended, she said there weren’t a lot of long-term options they were connected with. They were once again facing homelessness and went to a shelter.

“So it’s a toss up,” Julie said, on whether or not you direct people to take the housing, even though it may not be a sustainable option for them. In Ashlyn’s case, Julie said it “made all the sense in the world” for her to take the housing because she was pregnant at the time.

“But once that program ended, it wasn’t enough,” she said.

Ashlyn’s turning point came in the fall when Tim unexpectedly died and she lost custody of Thomas. She remembers looking herself in the mirror.

“I told myself, I have to do this. Not only for me and not only for my son, but I’ve got to do this,” she said.

Ashlyn got sober on her own, and began staying at the Econo Lodge shelter for the winter. That’s where she and Troy, who had similarly just became sober after completing treatment in Madison, started their relationship. Soon, Ashlyn found out she was pregnant again — which was even more reason to keep going.

“For both of my boys now, I have to be sober,” she said. “I have to be able to be the mom that I want to be.”

Homecoming

As Ashlyn and Troy sit outside of a coffee shop in downtown La Crosse, they take turns peeking at their newborn, now three weeks old. They sometimes shift his blanket to block him from a breeze, and they sip their coffees as traffic and the occasional bird flies by.

While staying at the Econo Lodge, the couple was connected with a landlord who they built rapport with. And with assistance from the state on rent, they moved into an upper level duplex on the South Side about a week before Clayton arrived.

“Towards the end, we were really nervous,” Ashlyn said. When she went into labor she still wondered if they would be able to go home with their son, afraid they would lose Clayton the same way she lost Thomas because of homelessness.

Now the family relishes in all the little things. They have a washer and dryer. They can take a shower in the morning. They can cook the meals they like on a stove. Troy described the apartment as “homey.”

“When you go to the store and you go home and you’re putting all your groceries away — it’s an unbelievable feeling. You don’t realize until you don’t have that, how much a lot of people take for granted,” Ashlyn said. “The littlest things, they mean a lot.”

Still, the couple struggles to feel completely secure in their new apartment. They’re worried about when the state assistance for rent will run out, and are hopeful their good relationship with their landlord will continue.

But it’s a good place to start.

Troy has now found full-time employment, and they plan to move to the downstairs apartment of their duplex, which has a third bedroom, once renovations are complete. They’ve both been sober since last fall. Ashlyn has been able to continue with her schooling, and she hopes she can regain custody of Thomas soon.

It feels like solid ground after years of uncertainty, a springboard to fully break the cycle.

“Just all of the rest of my life, having that stability to build with my life, with our life. That, I think is huge now that we have our place,” Ashlyn said.

“It feels like home.”

Finding Home is a weekly series from the Tribune that explores the growing issue of homelessness in La Crosse. To submit a story idea or to share your own experience with homelessness, please contact reporter Olivia Herken at olivia.herken@lee.net or 608-791-8217.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.