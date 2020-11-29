WATCH NOW: Fire destroys two buildings in downtown Tomah

One man was rescued and at least two buildings were destroyed by a pre-dawn fire Sunday in downtown Tomah.

Tomah Police Chief Tim Adler said every building on the east side of the 1100 block of Superior Avenue likely sustained some kind of damage.

"We have smoke and water extension into pretty much everything on the block," Adler said.

The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. in a second-floor apartment unit above Dimensions Bar. Adler said one person needed assistance to escape the building and was transported to Tomah Health. Nobody was inside the bar when the fire broke out.

"The bar was emptied out, and everyone had done their cleaning for the night," Adler said.

Adler said Dimensions and next-door Artisan Market have been confirmed as total losses.

Firefighters were expected to be on site all afternoon, and Adler said crews "were still knocking down some hot spots" more than eight hours after the initial call.

He said it was still too early to safely access the structure and determine the cause of the fire.