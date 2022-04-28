WATCH NOW: Firefighters at morning blaze in downtown La Crosse

La Crosse firefighters are at an active fire scene this morning at the corner of 4th and King in downtown La Crosse.

Images from the scene show a building on the 300 block of S. 4th Street housing the restaurant India Curry House is largely destroyed, with its top floors collapsed. Debris and fire apparatus currently occupy the street.

It's unclear if the adjacent buildings, home to the Glory Days Sports Pub and River City Gold & Silver, have sustained any damage.

Streets are being rerouted, and the department said to avoid the area.

A detour on HWY 35 North has been set up for all vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic in that area.

Those needing to travel north through downtown along 4th Street should turn onto Cass Street heading east, then head north on 7th Street, and then west on La Crosse Street to loop back to 4th Street.

Photos and videos of the fire can be sent to the Tribune at news@lacrossetribune.com.

