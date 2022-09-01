WATCH NOW: Flu cases expected to rise this season, shots available

The flu might be back in full force this season, following a decrease in circulation during the pandemic.

Influenza levels were historically low during the 2020-21 season, according to an Aug. 26 report from the CDC. The limited spread coincided with the use of masking, sanitizing and staying home more as coronavirus precautions. And while flu activity was up during the 2021-22 season, flu-related hospitalizations and deaths remained lower than in previous seasons.

While the CDC says the "timing, intensity and severity of the 2022–23 influenza season cannot be predicted," Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic Rochester, says the widespread return to pre-COVID habits is likely to lead to an uptick in infections.

"For the for the large part, we will see the reemergence of influenza in the winter," Virk says. "In comparison, in 2020 winter, when we were all masking and social distancing, there was literally no influenza. But now that has all changed."

The CDC report, which outlines the flu vaccination recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, promotes inoculation for all persons 6 months and older, with the exception of those with select conditions, such as ingredient allergies.

Flu vaccines are adapted each year to target the makeup of the virus, and for the 2022–23 season all versions in the U.S. are quadrivalent, containing hemagglutinin from four different influenza strains. Individuals are advised to get their shot in September or October, though later is better than never. Children 8 and under need two doses and can get their first shot whenever available.

While not a perfect preventative, the CDC report shows the effectiveness of the flu vaccine in reducing illness and fatalities. During each of the six influenza seasons from 2010 to 2016, flu shots prevented around 1.6 million to 6.7 million infections, 790,000-3.1 million outpatient medical visits, 39,000 to 87,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 to 10,000 respiratory and circulatory deaths.

During the 2017-18 season, which brought higher rates of illness, vaccination prevented around 7.1 million illnesses, 3.7 million medical visits, 109,000 hospitalizations and 8,000 deaths.

In general, flu vaccines have a 40-60% effectiveness rate, per the CDC.

Those 65 and older are more susceptible to severe flu illness — accounting for around 50-70% of flu-related hospitalizations and 70-85% of deaths — and are advised to receive a higher dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine.

Those who have not received the COVID vaccine, or any boosters they are eligible for, are urged to do so. The COVID vaccine does not protect against flu, and vice versa, though a combination formula is undergoing a clinical trial and might be available by year's end.

As many flu and COVID symptoms overlap, symptomatic persons are encouraged to be tested. Mayo's tips for preventing the spread of flu and other infectious illnesses include:

Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based sanitizer on your hands if soap and water aren't available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Avoid crowds when flu is spreading in your area.

Avoid being in close contact with others who are sick.

Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then wash your hands.

Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as counters, light switches or doorknobs. This can prevent the spread of infection from touching a surface with the virus on it and then your face.

Practice good health habits. Get regular exercise, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet and manage your stress.

Consider masking in crowded indoor locations, especially if you have risk factors for severe influenza or COVID-19.

Gundersen Health System is now offering flu shots during wellness visits. Mayo Clinic Health System plans to have the vaccine available this month. Walgreens is currently accepting appointments for flu shots.