WATCH NOW: Former Mayor Tim Kabat named executive director of LADCO

Kabat, who says he is honored to serve LADCO as executive director, praised the "strength and diversity of our regional economy" and the "people who live and work here and make this place special."

He looks forward to interacting and connecting with members of the region in his new role, Kabat says, and sees the position as a good fit.

"I feel like this is the perfect role for me as I'm moving from a public sector but still in public service and LADCO's role as a leading nonprofit -- LADCO really has been a shining star, and I'm glad to be part of the organization," Kabat said.

Kabat says he believes the area is starting to rebound and is excited to see businesses and entities continue to open up after an over year-long struggle due to the coronavirus.

Together with other nonprofits, he hopes to "market and highlight the incredible opportunities in our area" and collaborate to best utilize government financial aid to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.

"The next several years will be critical, as our area recovers from the economic catastrophe that was COVID-19," Kabat said. "LADCO will be on the forefront, assisting our businesses to grow and adapt and helping people get back to work.”