WATCH NOW: Former Mayor Tim Kabat named executive director of LADCO

Former La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has been named the new executive director of the La Crosse Area Development Corporation, a nonprofit coming up on 50 years of supporting area economic growth and diversification.
Kabat, who chose not to seek re-election after serving two terms as mayor, was announced as the new lead of LADCO during a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Omni Center in Onalaska, a location chosen to highlight the collaborative spirit of the organization.
"As LADCO looks to the future, the board and staff are excited to utilize Tim's wealth of experience in all areas of economic development ...," said LADCO past president Jeff Wrobel. "As his focus broadens from the city to the county to the entire region, Tim will strive to improve and strengthen relationships with all the municipalities LADCO represents and the members we serve."
As mayor, Kabat was on the board of directors for LADCO, and previously worked for the city's planning and development department and with Downtown Mainstreet Inc. before his first mayoral win in 2013.
Patti Balacek, president of LADCO, has been leading the executive committee of the organization since the former LADCO executive director, Jorge Beltran, was terminated last fall after allegations of fraud. Beltran, who pled not guilty in April, is bound over for trial.
Kabat, who says he is honored to serve LADCO as executive director, praised the "strength and diversity of our regional economy" and the "people who live and work here and make this place special."
He looks forward to interacting and connecting with members of the region in his new role, Kabat says, and sees the position as a good fit.
"I feel like this is the perfect role for me as I'm moving from a public sector but still in public service and LADCO's role as a leading nonprofit -- LADCO really has been a shining star, and I'm glad to be part of the organization," Kabat said.
Kabat says he believes the area is starting to rebound and is excited to see businesses and entities continue to open up after an over year-long struggle due to the coronavirus.
Together with other nonprofits, he hopes to "market and highlight the incredible opportunities in our area" and collaborate to best utilize government financial aid to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.
"The next several years will be critical, as our area recovers from the economic catastrophe that was COVID-19," Kabat said. "LADCO will be on the forefront, assisting our businesses to grow and adapt and helping people get back to work.”
Says Kabat, "I'm very excited for what's going to come next...I'm ready to get to work."
