WATCH NOW: Foundation grant brings expert-level K9 training to La Crosse Dive Unit

With a La Crosse Community Foundation grant, the La Crosse Area Rescue and Recovery Unit, also known as the La Crosse Dive Unit, began a three-day advanced training workshop Monday to better prepare K9 teams to aid in underwater search and recovery.
The workshop will also train other unit members in boat operation and how K9s work.
“K9 teams save countless person-hours in the search and recovery process,” said Kevin Kappauf, a trainer with the La Crosse Dive Unit.
By reducing the time spent searching, these teams increase the probability that victims can be found in time for resuscitation and help us provide quicker answers to victims’ families.”
K9s use air scenting to locate drowned victims by indicating where the subject’s scent rises to the surface of the water. The training will help search and recovery teams pinpoint victims’ locations in waterbodies, learn how scent reacts in water and improve K9 team communications with boat operators.
One of the nation’s foremost experts in underwater K9 searches, Lisa Higgins, will lead the training. Higgins qualified as a Subject Matter Expert using K9s for body recovery in New Orleans Criminal Courts and serves as a civilian contractor K9 handler with the FBI. She has co-authored several articles and a book chapter on water search and recovery.
About 10 colleagues from the La Crosse Dive Unit and mutual aid agencies are participating in the workshop. In addition, several area law enforcement and emergency management agencies are also attending the training to learn the capabilities of K9 teams and how best to incorporate K9 resources into emergency search plans.
“Our county’s waters are among our most popular recreational attractions. From kayaking and motorboats to fishing and swimming, the use of our rivers and lakes is on the rise. But unfortunately, that also means the risk for water accidents is increasing,” said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of La Crosse Community Foundation. “This grant and training project acknowledge that reality and bring a more collaborative, professional and comprehensive approach to water rescue and recovery in our county.”
The La Crosse Community Foundation is a public charity created by and for the people of the La Crosse area. Since the foundation was established in 1930, it has awarded more than $60 million in grants and scholarships.
