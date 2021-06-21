WATCH NOW: Foundation grant brings expert-level K9 training to La Crosse Dive Unit

With a La Crosse Community Foundation grant, the La Crosse Area Rescue and Recovery Unit, also known as the La Crosse Dive Unit, began a three-day advanced training workshop Monday to better prepare K9 teams to aid in underwater search and recovery.

The workshop will also train other unit members in boat operation and how K9s work.

“K9 teams save countless person-hours in the search and recovery process,” said Kevin Kappauf, a trainer with the La Crosse Dive Unit.

By reducing the time spent searching, these teams increase the probability that victims can be found in time for resuscitation and help us provide quicker answers to victims’ families.”

K9s use air scenting to locate drowned victims by indicating where the subject’s scent rises to the surface of the water. The training will help search and recovery teams pinpoint victims’ locations in waterbodies, learn how scent reacts in water and improve K9 team communications with boat operators.