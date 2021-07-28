WATCH NOW: Franciscan Sisters help La Crosse youth center fund consistent staff

"We are dealing with people who need warriors and champions in their corner," he said.

One of the members is 13-year-old Madison Mulroy. She said The Good Fight is a place where she can have fun and be safe.

"It gives me something to do," she said. "It's good that I have some place to go and hang out with my friends in a good environment."

She has also taken to the recently installed boxing ring, one of several recreational options at the facility.

"I like letting out all my energy without getting into trouble for it," she said.

Thomas said the grant also includes funds to assist families who are unable to pay membership dues.

"We have never turned a student away for inability to pay," he said.

The grant is part of the Franciscan Sisters' Seeding a Legacy of Healing program. The program honors the sisters' health care ministry by redirecting proceeds from the local Mayo Clinic Health System toward partnerships that address social issues. The program has awarded more than $6 million to 23 organizations.

"We funded The Good Fight because they do an amazing job for the kids in our community," Franciscan Sister Laura Nettles said. "We are totally blessed as Franciscan Sisters to have these resources to share."

