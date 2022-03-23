WATCH NOW: French Island residents talk PFAS crisis and solutions with local leaders

About 100 French Island residents met Wednesday afternoon to talk about the ongoing PFAS crisis with community and state leaders while possible solutions continue to be investigated.

So far, more than 500 wells on French Island have been shown to be contaminated with above-recommended levels of PFAS, a toxic group of "forever chemicals" that are believed to have stemmed from the La Crosse Regional Airport.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who lives on French Island himself, along with state Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Steve Doyle joined town of Campbell leaders to discuss concerns and gather more information.

The discussion focused mostly on what solutions could be found and funded, and leaders urged that a "game plan" must be identified before they can go after funding. They requested that residents send letters to representatives and continue speaking out.

But residents expressed restlessness as many have been relying on bottled water for the last year.

"My kids still like the flavor of our water better than the Culligan water that we're drinking," area plumber Todd Nelson said. He said he has had to put flavoring in his water to tolerate it.

"Right now we've got to weather the storm and we've got to work together," he said.

Kind advised that the whichever solution the community chooses to move forward with should be taken directly to Gov. Tony Evers and state DNR Secretary-designee Preston Cole. He advocated for using funds from the state's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act and infrastructure bill to help fund the solution.

But that money is likely to be spent sooner than later, he cautioned.

"I will say that time is of the essence. There's only so long we'll be able to provide households and families with bottled water," Kind said. "It's important for us all to work very hard and as quickly as we can to find a workable solution."

Pfaff and Doyle both stated that politics within the state Legislature were preventing help on the PFAS crisis, such as cost-sharing for water testing and establishing stronger state standards for the amount of PFAS in water.

One resident agreed, saying he was "sick and tired" of hearing about the $676,000 of taxpayer money that has been spent on a state investigation into the 2020 election.

"And they can't even help us with our water," he said. He told his neighbors, "Think twice when you vote because that's one of the first things we can do is just vote for people that want to help us.

"If they don't want to pass legislation for helping us, we'll vote for someone who will," he said.

Currently, the two major solutions that have emerged to address the widespread contamination include directing city of La Crosse water onto the island — which creates some uneasiness among residents due to long annexation concerns — or somehow extracting the chemicals from the water so that residents can continue to use their existing private wells, though the data on that is still being reviewed.

After the listening session, the Campbell Town Board met to discuss its water agreement with the city of La Crosse. For more information on that meeting and the listening session, visit LaCrosseTribune.com or look for the story in Friday's paper.

