WATCH NOW: ‘Fresh and on your counter before noon’: Yellowstone Cheese is on mission to make cheese and get it to you that same morning

From law enforcement to cheese quality enforcement, Jeff Soppeland’s careers have taken some interesting turns.

But there’s nothing cheesy about the Cadott businessman’s work ethic. Soppeland is dedicated to the daily grind of cheese manufacturing at the small facility he manages — Yellowstone Cheese — which requires him to oversee both the retail and dairy operations.

“I’m retired after 26 years of law enforcement,” he said. “I knew the previous owners who asked me to come and manage their store. It was new. It was like they built it, but will people come?”

Knowing the family made the decision easy, and he said it looked like a fun job. He’s been doing it for about 12 years and is still going strong.

Running the operation is a hefty responsibility. But the facility is loved and cared for; that is apparent the minute you walk in. It’s all about keeping the customers satisfied and coming back.

“The best part about my job is watching the customers come in and see fresh cheese on the counter. I mean, it just doesn’t get any better than that,” Soppeland said. “They know they’re fresh cheese curds, and they love that squeak.”

Yellowstone Cheese is located on County Highway MM in Cadott. It was built in November 2007, he said.

The operation is small compared to some, Soppeland said. Last year, it ran about 2 million gallons of milk through the facility and made about 200,000 lbs of cheese. To compare this operation to larger ones in the region, AMPI in Jim Falls produces in one day what Yellowstone Cheese makes in a year.

But Soppeland likes the size of the operation. The business is expanding but not at a pace that threatens its quality. And it’s able to get cheese made and delivered locally in the same day, before noon. Other operations aren’t capable of doing this, he said.

Yellowstone Cheese makes fresh cheese curds five days a week. They also make Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Colby cheese.

“Fridays were always Colby day. Then on Saturday morning you get fresh Colby,” he said. “That’s hand-wrapped, unrefrigerated, right off the press, sold. That’s our signature cheese. Customers love it.”

If cheese stays unrefrigerated for 24 hours, state guidelines mandate that you throw it away.

“But in the first few hours, we’re allowed to leave it out. That’s when it’s the best,” he said. “We have customers that come in on a Tuesday and say, ‘Did you make fresh curd?’ And we say, ‘We have some left from yesterday.’ Nope. They do not want them refrigerated. They want them unrefrigerated with that squeaky, squeaky clean.”

And the curds really do squeak when you eat them. Sometimes they have samples at the counter so customers can try before they buy.

Soppeland said cheese is supposed to be served room temperature. If you can’t buy it fresh, you can take it out of the fridge and let it warm a bit before serving, he said.

“It brings the flavor out. You know, cheese right out of the refrigerator is cold, obviously. But if you warm up, that’s kind of what brings out the flavor,” he said. “There’s simply more flavor at room temperature.”

Making cheese isn’t something most consumers think about when they scan the aisles at the grocery store. But it’s a pretty cool process.

“Everything’s going to start out, obviously, with milk. We picked up milk a little while ago from the farm next door. We get it from three different locations right now,” he said. “Now it’s going to go through the pipeline and through pasteurization — it gets heated up to kill the bacteria. Then we cool it down and add bacteria, or cultures, right back into it.”

Then it starts to thicken up.

“I always use the term jello. As jello sets we all know it gets firm on top. That’s kind of what the cheese does,” he said.

At that point it’s turning into a curd. Curds and whey are the terms given to curdled milk, which separates into lumps of cheese called curds and the liquid called whey. Curdling milk is done through a few different processes to create cheese.

“We drain the whey off while the curd settles to the bottom of the tank. Now we have cheese, we have a curd,” he said. “Now we have two choices — leave it in that form where we make Monterey Jack or Colbys or we mat it. And if we mat it, we stack them on top of each other. They’ll widen out and lengthen out and thin out. That product goes into a milling machine which cuts it into pieces about the size of your thumb.”

Soppeland said that Yellowstone Cheese stands out in a packed crowd of cheese manufacturers.

“There are a lot of other cheeses out there. I just think our quality is is top-notch,” he said. “We we pride ourselves on fresh, mild cheeses. We really stress not just being fresh but fresh and on your counters at other retailers that same morning. That’s what we strive for. It’s kind of our claim to fame here.”

