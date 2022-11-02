Governor Tony Evers, who is running for re-election against challenger Tim Michels, stopped at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for a campaign rally.
Evers answered questions Tuesday about the state's budget surplus and how he intents to support local governments with shared revenue.
He was joined by his running mate Sara Rodriguez and local Democrats who are running for office: Rep. Jill Billings (95th District), Rep. Steve Doyle (94th District), Sen. Brad Pfaff (3rd Congressional District) and current state attorney general running for re-election, Josh Kaul.
IN PHOTOS: Voting for the fourth time during the pandemic
Poll Workers
Spring Primary Superintendent of Public Instruction election
Spring Primary Superintendent of Public Instruction election
Spring Primary Superintendent of Public Instruction election
Spring Primary Superintendent of Public Instruction election
Spring Primary Superintendent of Public Instruction election
Spring Primary Superintendent of Public Instruction election
Spring Primary Superintendent of Public Instruction election
Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303.