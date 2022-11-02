 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Gov. Evers at UW-La Crosse during a campaign stop

  • 0

Governor Tony Evers, who is running for re-election against challenger Tim Michels, stopped at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for a campaign rally.

Evers answered questions Tuesday about the state's budget surplus and how he intents to support local governments with shared revenue.

He was joined by his running mate Sara Rodriguez and local Democrats who are running for office: Rep. Jill Billings (95th District), Rep. Steve Doyle (94th District), Sen. Brad Pfaff (3rd Congressional District) and current state attorney general running for re-election, Josh Kaul. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News