WATCH NOW: Gov. Evers makes opening day visit to COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UWL

The clinic plans to administer 200 doses per day, with capacity to increase to 1,000 doses per day, which it hopes to reach starting next week. The number of doses administered will be dependent on the amount of vaccine the state receives from the federal government. There is not a projected close date for the site.

As of Tuesday, around 19.8% of Wisconsinites had received at least one shot, and 11% had completed the vaccine course. In La Crosse County, the percentages are 21.8% and 13.6, respectively, with a total of 41,748 doses.

Wisconsin currently ranks number one administrating the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccines received, at 93.77%, and La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse says, "With Gov. Evers and Joe Biden providing the leadership, COVID-19 will soon be in the rearview mirror and life as we know it and love it will resume."

Noted La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley, "We are right at the crux of vaccines that are going to change our lives."

Evers expressed deep appreciation for the state and local health departments, calling what they do "really complex work and important work," made even harder in the face of politics, with some individuals reticent to follow recommended precautions or distrustful of the safety or science of the vaccine.