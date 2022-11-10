Still feeling jazzed after his re-election, Gov. Tony Evers has been visiting schools all around Wisconsin. On Thursday afternoon, the students and teachers at Summit Environmental School in the town of Campbell enthusiastically welcomed Evers with games, classroom tours and selfies.

“It’s a wonderful thing just to visit with kids and see how they’re doing. This is a great school that fuses environmentalism into everything they teach,” Evers said. “We absolutely need to continue to invest in our schools.”

Evers, who was a teacher, principal and the state superintendent of public instruction before being elected governor, asked the students what they liked most about school. Books and the school’s emphasis on the environment were popular answers.

According to Evers’ communications director Chet Agni, the governor loves checking in on schools and students to get inspiration for education policy.

During his campaign, Evers promised to increase funding for special education and mental and behavioral health resources in schools. He hopes to accomplish this with a $2 billion increase for school funding he is proposing for the 2023 biennial budget.

The new state budget will be on the agenda in the next legislative session, which will begin in January 2023. In addition to approving a budget, Evers and legislators will need to make a plan for the $4.3 billion state budget surplus.

For the surplus, Evers is proposing a 10% tax cut for working families, expanding the Child and Dependent Care Credit to help with costs of caregiving and child care, lowering the gas tax and eliminating the minimum markup law — which requires that retailers increase the price of their gas by 9.18% over what they pay at wholesale.

“Those things I think mitigate the present issue around inflation and keep money in people’s pockets,” Evers said.

Ideally, Evers said, the budget surplus would have been figured out before the election. But now he said it will likely need to wait until the next session — unless the legislature wants to enter into session before the end of the year, which is unlikely.