WATCH NOW: Gov. Evers visits Main Street Bounce Back grant recipients in downtown La Crosse

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited downtown La Crosse on Thursday afternoon to meet with recipients of the Main Street Bounceback Grant, which helped support local businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers spoke with the owners of Jules' Coffee House and a manager at Pearl Street Books. The businesses, both of which changed ownership in 2021, received $10,000 grants from the state.

Evers announced the Main Street Bounceback Grants program in April 2021 and expanded it with an additional $25 million in funding in May 2022. The program is open to new and existing businesses opening a new location or expanding operations in a vacant commercial space. With more than 4,500 businesses receiving grants across the state, Evers called it "one of the best programs we've ever done."

“It’s just really extraordinary when you reinvigorate downtown, you’re reinvigorating it right there, right then, and you can see it, you don’t have to wait for it," Evers said Thursday. "This investment that we made is paying off already.”

At Jules' Coffee House, Evers spoke with co-owners Paul, Jenny and Aidan Fisher and ordered a tea and white chocolate raspberry scone before greeting customers. They also discussed the paintings and decorations lining the walls of the business.

Aidan Fisher said the Bounceback Grant "really pulled us through" the first year of owning and operating the business.

"It's been a buffer for us to have the grant, and it's great to have that," Jenny Fisher said. "We're never sure what's going to happen in these uncertain times."

The business might have experienced more financial uncertainty during the pandemic if it weren't for the grant, Jenny Fisher said. In addition to operating Jules' Coffee House, each member of family works another full-time job.

"We just have this little nest egg," Jenny Fisher said. "Things happen, equipment breaks down, so we're just thankful."

Evers also visited Pearl Street Books and received a tour from store staff member Justine Johnson. Evers asked to be shown the Wisconsin section of the store and picked out a book by local historian Susan Hessel titled, “A History of La Crosse, Wisconsin in the Twentieth Century: Reinventing La Crosse Again and Again."

The book will now be housed in the state’s executive residence and library, Evers said.

Johnson said it was nice to see politicians invested in ensuring that small, local businesses continue to thrive.

"I think it's always important for politicians to have community check-ins, and be a human and enjoy books and expand knowledge," Johnson said. "As a new person to La Crosse, Wisconsin, I'm really grateful to see engagement on any level."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses around the country, Evers said he sees inflation, shipping and personnel shortages as the biggest hurdles facing local businesses.

"It goes a long way for people to support local businesses," Johnson said. "It's also people's neighbors, the people they send their kids to school with, the people who really ensure that La Crosse is not only going to survive, but thrive."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.