WATCH NOW: Gundersen, Bellin Health looking to merge

Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health are looking to join forces, with a planned merger to increase access to resources, providers and services to better serve patients in their combined four-state coverage areas.

On Wednesday, Gundersen and Bellin -- based in Green Bay -- announced the entities are "deep into discussions" regarding a merger, with final agreements anticipated to occur over the coming weeks, followed by a required regulatory review. Finalization could be possible yet in 2022.

"We still are not at the finish line yet...but we feel really good and excited about where we are at this point," says Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen.

Between the two, Gundersen and Bellin serve Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, southeastern Minnesota, and northeast Iowa, and combined would include 11 hospitals, more than 100 local clinic locations, and around 750 each clinicians and advanced practice clinicians. Bellin currently employs around 5,000 across its sites, and Gundersen 9,000. No jobs will be cut, and new positions may open if growth occurs.

The missions, visions and values of the two health care systems "complement each other," says Bellin Health president and CEO Chris Woleske, and teaming up would enhance care and expand the supply chain.

"We want to continue to be able to provide great care across our region, high quality, at a fair price. That's been our mission for a long time and we want to continue to expand on that...when we look around for partners, that's what we're looking for," Rathgaber said.

It was "very clear," Rathgaber says, that Bellin has "the same DNA, so to speak -- they really believe in the same things...and have a great heart in caring for their community."

"This merger would bring new opportunities to expand this important community-minded work," he said. "We are two not-for-profit health systems that take what we earn and re-invest those dollars back into our communities and into patient care...to improve health outcomes, specifically for marginalized individuals and broadly for everyone in our care. Through this model, we also work hard to lower or maintain premiums on health plans, which reduces costs for the employers and businesses we serve."

Bellin and Gundersen patients will still be able to see their regular care team. Pending merger finalization, plans will be implemented to broaden the network of services, technology, and digital healthcare tools such as virtual visits. Together the systems would also work to advance population health efforts, which look at physical, mental and financial wellbeing, and continue to prioritize health equity, preventative health and behavioral health.

"One of the beautiful things about this is patients will continue to have their same provider they have a great trusted relationship in the same location they are used to seeing them," Woleske says. "What might change is that across the geography there may be more expertise in certain specialties...access to more care will be readily available through the expanded network we put together."

Gundersen would maintain its La Crosse headquarters, and Bellin its Green Bay headquarters. Leadership would be balanced to ensure "shared decision making and equal representation," with Rathgaber serving as system CEO and John Dykema, currently chair of the Bellin Health Board of Directors, in the position of board chair. Woleske would serve as system executive vice president and regional president of the northern counties.

At present, Rathgaber says, "We intend to keep the legacy names that people have come to know and trust. Over time we will have discussions on how we can bring those together in some way that acknowledges the past and the great work that has been done for a century in each place, and also the new commitment and new trust with the combined organizations."

Clinicians at Gundersen, Rathgaber said, have responded positively to a potential merger, noting, "When you pick your partners right, you align it with what you believe is important and your purpose of care, it's a pretty easy sell...It's really heartening that our staff see the benefits of this for our communities and our patients."

Woleske says on the Bellin side, there has been a great deal of excitement, and she anticipates staff being eager to "meet, grow, learn and engage" together.

“Our health systems have been successfully fulfilling our missions, but we know that we will thrive and best serve our patients and communities by finding partners with shared missions and strategic visions,” Rathgaber said. “We are proud and fortunate to have found such a partner in Bellin Health.”

The two health systems will provide updates in the coming weeks and month, including on their websites, bellin.org and gundersenhealth.org.

