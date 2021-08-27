WATCH NOW: Gundersen doctor urges vaccination as hospitalizations rise even among otherwise healthy people

Dr. Joshua Whitson of Gundersen Health System was straightforward in his video message, fatigue and emotion evident on his face: hospitalizations are affecting even the young and healthy, and vaccination is the answer.

Whitson, medical director of the COVID unit, in a Facebook post viewed tens of thousands of times stated that while hospitalization numbers are not as high as during the fall 2020 surge, over the last few weeks the rise in coronavirus inpatients is significant.

"What we've seen with this new delta variant is it seems to be much more severe than the last strains. What we're seeing primarily are young, otherwise healthy people coming in very sick," says Whitson, with patients ranging from their early 20s to 60s. "Many of them are requiring very high levels of oxygen, many have required the ventilator -- we've had members of those same populations, those same age groups, who have died from COVID."

Once they reach the point of hospitalization, Whitson says, "we are very limited in what we can do -- we have very few medicines to choose from as far as treatment. There are no miracles we have to offer, just support the best that we can."