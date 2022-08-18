WATCH NOW: Gundersen Medical Foundation relocates downtown

The Gundersen Medical Foundation has relocated to the downtown, where it will carry on its 78 year mission of philanthropy.

Previously housed on the hospital's La Crosse campus, the foundation will join Gundersen's dental specialties practice on Third Street in the former Wettstein's building. The move is a return to roots of sorts, as Dr. Adolf Gundersen originally practiced on the second floor of a drugstore downtown.

"We could have chosen to go anywhere, but we chose to go downtown, where Gundersen started," says Dr. Stephen Shapiro, chairman of Gundersen Medical Foundation.

The Gundersen Medical Foundation — which raises around $4.7 million annually — supports medical education, clinical research, and community social and physical health outreach. The foundation also contributes to Gundersen's Children's Miracle Network Hospital, which helps the families of youth with special health care needs.

Across its initiatives, the foundation, created in 1944, has distributed $9.8 million over the past five years alone, including $1.9 million in 2021.

The fundraising arm of the foundation will be based in the new location, with medical education and research remaining on the hospital campus.

Shapiro says the new location is a part of Gundersen's efforts to move non-clinical staff to other locations in order to accommodate a growing number of patients and care providers. The space was designed for a "hybrid workforce," Shapiro says, and to help attract "the best people we can recruit."

The first floor contains office spaces and an open collaborative space. The lower level has conference and video rooms, a boardroom, kitchenette and bike storage for staff. No donor funds were used in developing the space.

The building was designed to both honor the history of the downtown and follow Gundersen's commitment to sustainability. Gundersen collaborated with the Historical Preservation Society to preserve the integrity of the over 100-year-old building, which retains its foundation, many original walls and preserves as much concrete, wood and brick as possible. Solar panels are applied to the roof, and no green space was disrupted.

"It's a very sustainable space. We put a lot of effort into making it energy efficient," says Shapiro.

The first level will also house a Free Range Exchange Restaurant, with the cafe's Hokah location remaining open as well. Renovation of the second floor is planned for the future, with Gundersen EDGE, business services, marketing and communications, external affairs and project management staff to move to the new location upon completion.

A community open house for the Gundersen Medical Foundation is planned for this fall.