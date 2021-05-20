WATCH NOW: Hamilton-SOTA I School reopening to feature artists in residence

The grand reopening of Hamilton-SOTA I School will be celebrated through the arts due in large part to a special La Crosse Public Education Foundation Gold Star Grant being funded by Trust Point Inc.

The $5,200 grant funds visits by two instructors involved in theater, arts and dance to work with staff and students at Hamilton-SOTA I as the School District of La Crosse completes a $4.8 million expansion and remodeling project.

The visiting artists will spend 15 days at the school, working with teachers to integrate the arts into all types of course content, and working with students to create a piece of public art to be displayed in late September. Hamilton is a K-5 elementary community school, and SOTA I is an open-enrollment charter school based at Hamilton with an emphasis on technology and arts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The expansion and remodeling project includes an 18,700 square foot addition that will include a new gymnasium, library, and a community center space for the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood to access.

Additionally, a 3,500 square foot renovation will include additional classrooms and a maker’s space. The project supports the community school model at Hamilton, positioning the school as a neighborhood hub offering support and resources for students, families, and the community.