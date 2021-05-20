 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Hamilton-SOTA I School reopening to feature artists in residence
Gold Star Grant

Third and fourth grade students from SOTA I School present performance art Thursday at Hamilton/SOTA I after the presentation of a $5200 La Crosse Public Education Foundation Gold Star Grant, funded by Trust Point Inc., to their arts teacher, Kim Neal Nofsinger. The grant will fund visits to the schools by two instructors involved in theater, arts and dance, tasked with integrating the arts into all types of course content.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The grand reopening of Hamilton-SOTA I School will be celebrated through the arts due in large part to a special La Crosse Public Education Foundation Gold Star Grant being funded by Trust Point Inc.

The $5,200 grant funds visits by two instructors involved in theater, arts and dance to work with staff and students at Hamilton-SOTA I as the School District of La Crosse completes a $4.8 million expansion and remodeling project.

The visiting artists will spend 15 days at the school, working with teachers to integrate the arts into all types of course content, and working with students to create a piece of public art to be displayed in late September. Hamilton is a K-5 elementary community school, and SOTA I is an open-enrollment charter school based at Hamilton with an emphasis on technology and arts.

The expansion and remodeling project includes an 18,700 square foot addition that will include a new gymnasium, library, and a community center space for the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood to access.

Additionally, a 3,500 square foot renovation will include additional classrooms and a maker’s space. The project supports the community school model at Hamilton, positioning the school as a neighborhood hub offering support and resources for students, families, and the community.

Trust Point is an independent trust and investment management company founded in La Crosse in 1913. The wealth management firm has been a valued partner with La Crosse schools and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF).

With this added funding from Trust Point, LPEF’s Gold Star Grants this school year totaled a record $96,800. The grants are selected for funding based on creativity, ability to engage students, and the total impact or reach of the project.

In addition to Gold Star Grants, LPEF provides other support for La Crosse schools, including Random Acts of Kindness to meet needs of students in areas such as nutrition, hygiene, clothing, and transportation. For more information, contact LPEF at 787-0226, or email David Stoeffler at: david@lacrosseeducationfoundation.org.

