Once touted as "wonder drugs," penicillin and other antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. When used correctly, they are effective, but decades of inappropriate use have led to an alarming increase in resistant microorganisms, including the bacteria that cause common infections, such as urinary tract infections.

"In the fall and winter, we typically see an upsurge of upper respiratory infections and patients desperate for symptom relief," says Sarah Lessard, the clinical pharmacist lead for antimicrobial stewardship efforts at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "No matter how much we want to have a drug that wipes out the miserable infections caused by the common cold virus, influenza or RSV, antibiotics are not the answer."

"Now we have COVID-19 added to the mix as another source of cough, fever and other overlapping symptoms," continues Lessard. "Unfortunately, this too is a viral infection that did not respond to antibiotics." (Other treatments have since been developed.)

Prescribing antibiotics (medications that eliminate toxic bacteria) for a viral infection will not improve symptoms and can cause harm. For patients, the effects of overprescribing range from inconvenience and unnecessary expense to increased susceptibility to life-threatening infections and other serious health concerns.

For communities, livestock and the environment, overuse of antibiotics leads to antibiotic resistance, in which harmful microorganisms evolve to evade existing medications.

Among experts, concern is growing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in July that hospital-onset antimicrobial-resistant infections grew 15% from 2019 to 2020. The World Health Organization declared antimicrobial resistance one of the top 10 global public health threats. And The Joint Commission — a nongovernmental agency which evaluates and accredits health care organizations and programs in the U.S. — recently issued expanded requirements for antibiotic stewardship.

"More than 2.8 million antibiotic resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year," says Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist and chair of Mayo Clinic's Antimicrobial Stewardship Program. "Tens of thousands end in death — deaths which might have been prevented through better stewardship."

What can patients do?

"Antimicrobial stewardship is a collective responsibility of all of us — clinicians and patients alike. We all need to participate in the conservation of the available antimicrobials by prescribing them only when needed and not using them indiscriminately," says Virk. "Thus, we can continue to control further emergence of resistant microorganisms and be able to treat patients effectively."

Someone with a hacking cough due to the flu, or worried about a feverish child with a runny nose, may not stop to think about antimicrobial stewardship, but Virk offers some advice:

"When you or your child is sick, get advice from your primary care provider or nurse help line. Acquaintances on Facebook or your next-door neighbor are well meaning, but your health care team will offer evidence-based care."

"Then take that advice," Virk continues. "If you are prescribed an antibiotic, use it as directed. When antibiotics are not used as directed, the harmful bacteria may build a resistance to that medication. This can hurt you. And when those resistant bacteria return to the environment, they then contribute to the global reduction in antimicrobial effectiveness."

"Also, don’t take something that was not prescribed to you for your current diagnosis, " adds Virk.

"Patients are not without options," reminds Lessard. "Many over-the-counter medications can be very effective in treating symptoms. Your primary care provider or your local pharmacist can help you find the ones that will work best for you or your child."

Antimicrobial stewardship

Mayo Clinic's Antimicrobial Stewardship Program includes research, education, outreach and practice transformative work across Mayo Clinic inpatient and outpatient practices in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, Minnesota; and throughout Mayo Clinic Health System.

Among other credentials and recognitions relating to antimicrobial stewardship, Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Jacksonville, Florida; and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and — new in 2022 — Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin; have each been recognized as an Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.