WATCH NOW: Health experts offer safety tips as local heat wave continues

At the point of heat stroke, French says, the "body has gotten hot enough it is actually damaging some of your organs and that can be dangerous and permanent."

Less severe symptoms of heat related illness may be remedied by taking a cold shower or bath, spritzing the body with water, removing clothing, being by a fan, consuming liquids and being in a cool room. Those with intense symptoms, especially when coupled with delirium and an internal body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, should seek medical care immediately as it may indicate a medical emergency.

Heat rash, which develops when pores become blocked and trap perspiration under the skin, is another hot weather issue and can affect all ages, usually developing in skin folds or areas where clothing causes friction. Symptoms include blisters and bumps on the skin which may be itchy or feel prickly, says Dr. Mary Duh, dermatologist at Mayo.

While heat rash will usually heal on its own after being in a cool setting and washing with a non-drying soap, if pain, swelling or redness increases, the lymph nodes in the armpit, neck or groin become swollen or you develop a fever or chills, call your doctor.