WATCH NOW: Health experts offer safety tips as local heat wave continues

As the local heat wave continues, with temperatures in the high 80s and 90s predicted to continue through the next week, local health experts are reminding residents to stay cool, safe and hydrated.
"We have a lot of things in our body that need to be tightly regulated and controlled, and one of those is temperature," says Dr. Emily French of Mayo Clinic Health System.
Sweating is the body's natural method of cooling down, but in extreme temperatures the body may not be able to keep up, and dehydration can set in "even if your just sitting doing nothing," French says.
"First and foremost is staying hydrated," says French, who advises rotating water beverages like regular or low-sugar Gatorade or Pedialyte, which help replenish sodium and potassium, and minimizing consumption of alcohol, which is a diuretic.
Youth and the elderly are especially susceptible to dehydration or heat related illness, and should both consume enough liquid and remain in air conditioned areas as much as possible. Avoiding the outdoors during peak sun hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is advised, and when outdoors sunscreen should be applied thoroughly and often.
Heat exhaustion signs include heavy sweating, lethargy, headache, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps, and symptoms can intensify and progress to heat stroke, which may cause an individual to stop sweating and become confused.
At the point of heat stroke, French says, the "body has gotten hot enough it is actually damaging some of your organs and that can be dangerous and permanent."
Less severe symptoms of heat related illness may be remedied by taking a cold shower or bath, spritzing the body with water, removing clothing, being by a fan, consuming liquids and being in a cool room. Those with intense symptoms, especially when coupled with delirium and an internal body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, should seek medical care immediately as it may indicate a medical emergency.
Heat rash, which develops when pores become blocked and trap perspiration under the skin, is another hot weather issue and can affect all ages, usually developing in skin folds or areas where clothing causes friction. Symptoms include blisters and bumps on the skin which may be itchy or feel prickly, says Dr. Mary Duh, dermatologist at Mayo.
While heat rash will usually heal on its own after being in a cool setting and washing with a non-drying soap, if pain, swelling or redness increases, the lymph nodes in the armpit, neck or groin become swollen or you develop a fever or chills, call your doctor.
Gundersen Health System reminds individuals to pace themselves and take breaks when exercising or partaking in outdoor activities, and to make sure children and pets are never left in a parked car even if the windows are partially down. The temperature in a non-running car can increase by 20 degrees in under 10 minutes.
On average, per the National Safety Council, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heat stroke after being left in a vehicle. In 2019, the number was 53, which dropped to 24 in 2020.
Some hot car deaths are caused when a child is accidently left in the vehicle, and the Onalaska Fire Department advises making a routine of opening the back doors every time you park the car, placing your phone or purse in the backseat so you are prompted to check before you lock the doors, keeping a stuffed animal in the passenger seat after you buckle in your child and setting your phone alarm to go off at the time you are set to drop your child off at school or childcare.
