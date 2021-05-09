WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Belinda Nickelatti comes from family of nurses

“Before the pandemic and the quarantining of patients at BSJ, my husband had lots of visitors and also some physical therapy students who came to help him with exercise three to four times each week,” said Saudek. “Belinda proactively got Ron involved in a special program for a month where he had therapy daily. During the time I was not able to see Ron in person, Belinda visited him frequently, brought him snacks that he requested and made it known to me that I could call and talk to her at any time about any concerns.”

Other amenities Nickelatti provided were twice-a-week visits with the facility’s therapy dog, Olive the Golden Doodle, as well as outings that included bike rides when the weather was pleasant.

“Even though I think my husband is special, I believe Belinda treats all the residents with the same special care she shows Ron,” said Saudek. “She stayed positive and cheerful throughout the pandemic. By her excellent example she encourages all her staff to really get involved with the residents and treat them as they would a member of their own families.”

Saudek believes Nickelatti’s dedication to her work and compassion toward the residents sets the tone at the care center.