WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Belinda Nickelatti comes from family of nurses

The extraordinary care and precautions taken to keep the residents at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center safe during a pandemic didn’t go unnoticed.
Recognizing that exceptional effort, Christine Saudek nominated the care center’s Director of Nursing Belinda Nickelatti for the Heart of Health Care recognition.
In her nomination, Saudek spoke of Nickelatti as “an incredibly kind and compassionate person. Her dedication to her staff, residents and families of residents and positive attitude, her compassion and deep empathy for others makes her an excellent candidate for this award. She talked to all the staff often about the importance of taking every precaution possible to stay safe and therefore keep the residents from getting COVID.”
Saudek noted during the past year, Nickelatti had the daunting task of ensuring COVID-19 didn’t spread beyond two residents who had become infected. The measures she put in place resulted in not one other resident becoming infected.
Nickelatti leads the team of nurses and aides at BSJ, and Saudek remarked Nickelatti’s excellent leadership skills were particularly evident during the pandemic as she and the nursing staff extended understanding and sympathy to relatives of the residents struggling with the situation. Saudek’s husband, Ron, is a resident at there since 20218 and needs fairly extensive care.
“Often when I would drop something off on the weekend she (Nickelatti) would be working extra,” said Saudek, “and whenever I have needed to talk about the difficulties of being a caretaker she was always available to talk to me. She is always positive and shows tremendous concern for others.”
A nurse for 42 years, Nickelatti made Bethany St. Joseph Care Center her career choice for 40 of those years. And it might be said nursing is in her DNA.
“I come from a long line of nurses including my grandmother, my aunt, myself and my daughter,” said Nickelatti. “The greatest part of my job is the relationships we develop with the residents we serve and their families. It’s amazing what you can accomplish with careful listening."
Nickelatti says the feeling she has from being nominated for the award is heartfelt.
“Being nominated for this recognition makes my heart happy,” said Nickelatti. “It is a privilege to serve the people who stay with us. It’s a true honor when families entrust the care of their loved ones to our BSJCC team.”
In addition to personnel and management duties, Nickelatti still made time to visit patients as well as ensure they enjoyed enrichment activities to make their stay at BSJ a positive experience.
Saudek especially appreciated that aspect of the care her husband received.
“Before the pandemic and the quarantining of patients at BSJ, my husband had lots of visitors and also some physical therapy students who came to help him with exercise three to four times each week,” said Saudek. “Belinda proactively got Ron involved in a special program for a month where he had therapy daily. During the time I was not able to see Ron in person, Belinda visited him frequently, brought him snacks that he requested and made it known to me that I could call and talk to her at any time about any concerns.”
Other amenities Nickelatti provided were twice-a-week visits with the facility’s therapy dog, Olive the Golden Doodle, as well as outings that included bike rides when the weather was pleasant.
“Even though I think my husband is special, I believe Belinda treats all the residents with the same special care she shows Ron,” said Saudek. “She stayed positive and cheerful throughout the pandemic. By her excellent example she encourages all her staff to really get involved with the residents and treat them as they would a member of their own families.”
Saudek believes Nickelatti’s dedication to her work and compassion toward the residents sets the tone at the care center.
“I have never been aware of any staff being other than very kind and considerate toward my husband,” said Saudek. “In addition she has always been available to talk to me and compassionate toward me as Ron’s wife and caregiver. She often asks me if I am taking care of myself and assures me that my husband is well cared for at BSJ. And I know he is. My hope is that Belinda will remain as the head nurse as long as he is there.”