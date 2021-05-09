WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Bridget Berg's ready to advocate for patients in operating room

Before she worked specifically in the operating room, she enjoyed helping patients get through the stress that comes with being in a hospital, while also getting to them as an individual.

The situation with patients is a little bit different now for her, as most of her patients are sedated.

She sees her job as being the patient’s advocate, so that they can get all that they need.

She thinks of patients as if they were her own grandparents on the operating table, so she wants to make sure they are treated as kindly and properly as possible.

Berg said her job includes “making sure everything is there so that the operation goes as smoothly as possible and they have the best outcome.”

She ended up moving her work focus to the operating room after a coworker invited her to come learn about the department. After experiencing the option, she decided to apply.

Berg shared that balance between her personal and work life has been possible because of the understanding among her family that while they are first to her, her job and patients are a large second.

Throughout her career, impactful moments have ranged from great moments to challenging ones.